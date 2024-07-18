Newswise — Waltham — July 18, 2024 — Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that American Journal of Nursing (AJN) Editor-in-Chief, Carl Kirton, DNP, RN, MBA, ANP, FAAN, will receive the 2024 National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) Trailblazer Award. The Trailblazer Award recognizes Dr. Kirton for his leadership, dedication, and exemplary contributions to the care of patients, especially his work in HIV/AIDS prevention.

“As Editor-in-Chief of AJN, Carl has brought the vision, energy, and leadership needed to sustain the oldest and most honored broad-based nursing journal in the world,” said Jennifer Brogan, Vice President of Global Journal Publishing & Society Solutions of Health Learning, Research & Practice, Wolters Kluwer Health. “Wolters Kluwer is honored and excited to see Dr. Kirton’s contributions recognized by such a prestigious organization as the NBNA.”

Celebrating a legacy of nursing excellence

The NBNA Trailblazer Award recognizes an individual whose character has guided them in leadership roles, as well as their commitment to advancing nursing scholarship. Recipients are individuals who have taken risks to lead their community, state, and nation in nursing, business, philanthropy, communications, government, education, or the arts. The recognition will be presented at the President’s Gala during the NBNA’s 52nd Institute and Conference on July 27, 2024, in San Francisco, California.

Enhancing nursing opportunities across every community

“Dr. Kirton is someone who has dedicated his life to the improvement and empowerment of nurses from all walks of life,” said Sheldon D. Fields, PhD, RN, CRNP, FNP-BC, AACRN, FAANP, FNAP, FAAN, President and CEO of the National Black Nurses Association. “His ability to make connections with patients and other nurses is something that all nursing leaders should strive for. I am honored to present the Trailblazer Award to him and have his amazing contributions to our community recognized and celebrated.”

The NBNA is a non-profit organized in 1971 under the leadership of Dr. Lauranne Sams, representing approximately 200,000 Black nurses from the US, Canada, Eastern Caribbean, and Africa. The organization’s mission is to provide a forum for Black nurses to advocate for and implement strategies to ensure access to the highest quality of healthcare for persons of color.

