Newswise — Arlington, Va. – The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) and doctors of chiropractic nationwide will celebrate National Chiropractic Health Month this October with the theme “Plan for a Strong Healthspan.” The campaign will raise awareness of the importance of a strong musculoskeletal (MSK) system for healthy aging and the benefits of chiropractic care.

Our lifespan is the years we live; our healthspan is marked by the years we live without major chronic illnesses or disability. In addition to cardiovascular health, metabolic health and other factors, a healthy musculoskeletal system – comprised of the body’s muscles, bones, and joints – contributes to healthspan by making it possible for people to stay physically active, prevent falls, engage in daily activities and to stay independent longer.

“Physical activity is vital to healthy aging, and our musculoskeletal system is what keeps us moving,” said ACA President Leo Bronston, DC, MAppSC. “Doctors of chiropractic help patients enhance their overall health and quality of life as they age by providing evidence-based, non-drug therapies to manage common musculoskeletal conditions and advising them on health promotion and injury-prevention strategies.”

The number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to increase by 47% by the year 2050. The aging of the population worldwide has put increased focus on musculoskeletal conditions and their impact on health and wellness. According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of MSK conditions that cause functional limitations is rapidly increasing. The Global Burden of Disease study lists MSK conditions among the most common causes of chronic pain and disability, with low back pain ranked as the single leading cause of disability worldwide.

Research and clinical guidelines today recommend those with common musculoskeletal conditions such as low back pain try non-drug therapies first before taking prescription pain medications. Increasing awareness of non-drug options for pain management is a key component in national efforts to reduce overuse of prescription opioid pain medications.

About National Chiropractic Health Month

National Chiropractic Health Month (NCHM) is a nationwide observance held each October. The event helps to raise public awareness of the importance of musculoskeletal health and the benefits of chiropractic care and its natural, evidence-based, patient-centered, and non-drug approach to health and wellness. Learn more at www.HandsDownBetter.org.

About the American Chiropractic Association

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional chiropractic organization in the United States. ACA attracts the most principled and accomplished chiropractors, who understand that it takes more to be called an ACA chiropractor. We are leading our profession in the most constructive and far-reaching ways — by working hand in hand with other health care professionals, by lobbying for pro-chiropractic legislation and policies, by supporting meaningful research and by using that research to inform our treatment practices. We also provide professional and educational opportunities for all our members and are committed to being a positive and unifying force for the practice of modern chiropractic. Visit www.acatoday.org.