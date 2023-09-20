Newswise — Arlington, Va. – The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) and doctors of chiropractic nationwide will celebrate National Chiropractic Health Month (NCHM) this October with the theme “Relieve, Restore, Resume.” The campaign will raise awareness of the prevalence and impact of chronic pain and the benefits of chiropractic’s non-drug approach to pain management for those who seek relief.

Research shows that one in five adults in the United States experiences chronic pain, and that new cases of chronic pain occur more frequently than new cases of other chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study, musculoskeletal conditions such as low back pain rank among the most common causes.

“It’s important for people to know there are non-drug options for treating chronic pain, and that doctors of chiropractic can collaborate with other providers,” said ACA President Michael Martin, DC. “Chiropractors not only help their patients manage musculoskeletal pain without drugs, but they also provide tools to help them improve function and resume their normal activities, leading to healthier, happier lives.”

Research suggests that trying non-pharmacological (non-drug) therapies first for musculoskeletal pain may lessen or eliminate the need for treatments that carry more risk of adverse side effects. As a result, clinical guidelines from groups such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College of Physicians recommend those with common musculoskeletal conditions such as low back pain try non-drug therapies such as spinal manipulation first before taking prescription opioid pain medications.

To learn more about chiropractic’s patient-centered, non-drug approach to pain relief, injury prevention and wellness, visit HandsDownBetter.org. Follow along @handsdownbetter on Instagram throughout October for facts about chiropractic and chronic pain, healthy living information, and more.

About National Chiropractic Health Month

National Chiropractic Health Month (NCHM) is a nationwide observance held each October. The event helps to raise public awareness of the benefits of chiropractic care and its natural, whole-person, patient-centered and drug-free approach to health and wellness. Learn more at www.HandsDownBetter.org.

About the American Chiropractic Association

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional chiropractic organization in the United States. ACA attracts the most principled and accomplished chiropractors, who understand that it takes more to be called an ACA chiropractor. We are leading our profession in the most constructive and far-reaching ways — by working hand in hand with other health care professionals, by lobbying for pro-chiropractic legislation and policies, by supporting meaningful research and by using that research to inform our treatment practices. We also provide professional and educational opportunities for all our members and are committed to being a positive and unifying force for the practice of modern chiropractic. Visit www.acatoday.org. To learn more about chiropractic, go to www.HandsDownBetter.org.