Newswise — To honor all organ donors and their families who have turned pain into purpose by sharing the greatest gift of all, the gift of life, a celebration was held at American Dream Mall, during this National Donate Life Month (April).

Z100 Radio personality Danielle Monaro hosted the event that included a panel discussion with Dr. Michael Goldstein, Director of Abdominal Transplant at Hackensack University Medical Center; Dr. David Serur, Medical Director of Renal Transplant at Hackensack University Medical Center; Carolyn Welsh, President & CEO of NJ Sharing Network; and organ recipients and their donors including Ellen and Dave Haug who not only shared 50+ years of marriage but now a kidney too!

The hope for the evening - to encourage shoppers and mall visitors to follow their lead and register to donate - bringing hope and healing to so many others.

Right now over 100,000 people including 4,000 people in the state of New Jersey are on the national organ transplant waiting list.

By signing up to be a deceased organ donor one person can leave a lasting legacy and save as many as eight lives, and enhance the lives of 75 others.

Every nine minutes another person is added to the transplant waiting list but signing up to be an organ donor can take less than a minute.

“Our goal is to increase patient access to organ transplantation with superior outcomes,” said Dr. Goldstein of Hackensack University Medical Center which has the fastest growing kidney transplant program in the U.S. and the shortest deceased donor wait times in the tri-state area.

Those attending the event also enjoyed special musical performances by the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players and The Midland Park High School Band who performed a special and particularly meaningful piece called “The Gift” that the composer explained not only celebrates the amazing magnanimity of organ donors, but also represents the life of the recipient.

“Here in New Jersey, National Donate Life Month is a special time to honor our organ and tissue donors, celebrate those who received a lifesaving transplant, and offer hope to those waiting for the gift of life,” said Carolyn M. Welsh, President and CEO of NJ Sharing Network. “Our caring and compassionate team of dedicated staff, volunteers, and hospital and community partners are unstoppable in their efforts to help educate others during National Donate Life Month and throughout the year.”

Carolyn M. Welsh, President and CEO of NJ Sharing Network, the federally designated non-profit organization focused on saving and enhancing lives through the recovery of donated organs and tissue in the Garden State, announced the number of organs transplanted in a single year reached an all-time high of 715 in 2023. This marks a significant 7% increase over the previous record of 670 organs transplanted in 2022. It is also the fifth consecutive year NJ Sharing Network has reported new organ donation records, underscoring a clear trend of people saying ‘YES’ in support for organ and tissue donation in the Garden State.

“Thanks to the generosity of New Jersey organ donors and their families, more organs were transplanted than ever before. For the families of those who have received the gift of life it means more time together, more memories to create and more moments to cherish,” said Welsh. “Our team members, hospital partners, and our NJ Sharing Network community have helped us reach new levels of excellence in organ and tissue donation and transplantation. We thank them for their compassion, dedication, and unstoppable spirit that defines our mission. Together, we offer caring support to donor families and make a lasting impact on the lives of those in need of a second chance.”