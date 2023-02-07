Each year on February 14th, we recognize the importance of spreading awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation. With over 100,000 Americans currently waiting for organ donation, it is crucial that we provide education on the need for individuals to sign up for organ donation registries.
Dr. George Therapondos, hepatology section head at the Ochsner Health Multi-Organ Transplant Institute, is available to provide comment on National Donor Day and the importance of awareness and education for donation.
Ochsner Health Multi-Organ Transplant Institute
- #1 liver transplant program in the country
- Only pediatric heart transplant program in Louisiana
- Only living donor liver transplant program in Louisiana
- Medicare-approved transplant center for heart, liver, lung and kidney transplantation
- Center of Excellence designation for most insurers
- Performed the first heart, kidney and liver transplants in the state in 1970, 1973 and 1984, respectively.