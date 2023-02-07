Each year on February 14th, we recognize the importance of spreading awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation. With over 100,000 Americans currently waiting for organ donation, it is crucial that we provide education on the need for individuals to sign up for organ donation registries.

Dr. George Therapondos, hepatology section head at the Ochsner Health Multi-Organ Transplant Institute, is available to provide comment on National Donor Day and the importance of awareness and education for donation.

Ochsner Health Multi-Organ Transplant Institute