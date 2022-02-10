In honor of National Donor Day (Feb. 14), the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) honors the life-saving contributions of organ donors nationwide and celebrates lung transplantation as the only curative treatment option for patients with pulmonary fibrosis (PF).

Pennsylvania-native Jim Carns is a success story after receiving a lung transplant three years after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Jim is available to share his inspiring PF journey from diagnosis, to transplant, to today—eight years into enjoying a second chance at life.

Dr. Amy Hajari Case, MD, FCCP, Senior Medical Advisor for Education and Awareness at the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), is also available for comment regarding the importance of organ donation, especially for patients with PF.

With more than 106,000 individuals on the organ transplant waiting list and more than 1,000 of those patients waiting on a lung, for patients with PF, the possibility of receiving such a gift—a second chance at life—is no guarantee. And because there is currently no cure for PF, every successful lung transplant is a reason to celebrate.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Respiratory Diseases and Disorders Transplantation
KEYWORDS
national donor day Organ Donor organ donor awareness Lung Transplant Pulmonary Fibrosis donor day Lung Disease Donor Organ Donation Organ Transplant
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY