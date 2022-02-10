In honor of National Donor Day (Feb. 14), the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) honors the life-saving contributions of organ donors nationwide and celebrates lung transplantation as the only curative treatment option for patients with pulmonary fibrosis (PF).

Pennsylvania-native Jim Carns is a success story after receiving a lung transplant three years after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Jim is available to share his inspiring PF journey from diagnosis, to transplant, to today—eight years into enjoying a second chance at life.

Dr. Amy Hajari Case, MD, FCCP, Senior Medical Advisor for Education and Awareness at the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), is also available for comment regarding the importance of organ donation, especially for patients with PF.

With more than 106,000 individuals on the organ transplant waiting list and more than 1,000 of those patients waiting on a lung, for patients with PF, the possibility of receiving such a gift—a second chance at life—is no guarantee. And because there is currently no cure for PF, every successful lung transplant is a reason to celebrate.