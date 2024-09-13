By: Stephen Stone | Published: | 11:35 am

Newswise — September marks National Literacy month, a time to highlight the critical role that reading plays in a child or adult’s overall development.

Helping to create advancements in the field, the Florida Center for Reading Research (FCRR) takes an innovative approach in its constant quest to improve reading through science. The center is a leader in interdisciplinary reading-related research, developing resources that benefit learners from birth to adulthood.

Associate Professor of Special Education and FCRR affiliate faculty Jenny Root is available to speak with reporters as part of National Literacy month. She is an expert in special education, with an emphasis on evidence-based practices for students with autism and intellectual disabilities and the use of applied-behavior analysis in educational settings.

Jenny Root, Associate Professor of Special Education and Affiliate Faculty of the Florida Center for Reading Research

[email protected]

About the Florida Center for Reading Research (FCRR)

Established in 2002 by the Governor’s office and Legislature, the FCRR houses several tenure-track faculty members who hold joint appointments with other colleges at FSU. The center’s research goes beyond just reading, as it studies language and literacy, genes and the brain, instruction and assessment as well as dyslexia and other disabilities.

FCRR has a wide range of research grants, contracts and projects in its portfolio. The Regional Educational Laboratory (REL) Southeast is an institute that works in partnership with practitioners to conduct applied research and training to support a more evidence-based education system.

Its impact is felt statewide with FCRR research and professional learning occurring in every county across Florida.

For more information on the FCRR, visit fcrr.org.