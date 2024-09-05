Newswise — Director Cristine Delnevo, and faculty members Ollie Ganz and Mary Hrywna, at the Rutgers Institute for Nicotine & Tobacco Studies are available to speak about nicotine pouches and their growing popularity as detailed in the recently released Annual National Youth Tobacco Survey.

The following quotes from Delnevo, Ganz and Hrywna are available for pickup:

Hrywna: “Nicotine pouches are a non-combustible or smokeless product that contain nicotine, but no tobacco and intended for oral consumption. They are sold in a variety of nicotine strengths and flavors and the leading brands on the market are manufactured by large tobacco companies, including Zyn, which is currently the number one oral smokeless tobacco or nicotine product in the U.S. While sales of nicotine pouches have surged, current use among youth and adults in the U.S. remains low.”

Ganz: “The prominence of Zyn, in particular, may reflect increased digital marketing through both branded content originating from the company as well as unbranded content originating from users on social media who are unaffiliated with the brand. Some social media influencers have generated a very popular subculture around Zyn.”

Delnevo: “Nicotine pouches hold potential for adult consumers of tobacco who want to transition to a less risky form of tobacco or nicotine. We have been monitoring patterns of use for nicotine pouches for some time and continue to find that regular nicotine pouch users are more often older and have a history of cigarette, e-cigarette and/or smokeless tobacco use. It is encouraging to see no meaningful nor statistically significant shift in the percent of youth who are currently using nicotine pouches (1.8% in 2024 vs. 1.5% in 2023) in the National Youth Tobacco Survey.”