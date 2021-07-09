Newswise — Enhancing its emphasis on a commitment to quality in cancer research analysis, the Rutgers School of Public Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey have welcomed nationally recognized biostatistician Hao Liu, PhD.

Liu will serve as a professor in the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at Rutgers School of Public Health and as the director of the Biostatistics Shared Resource and a resident researcher at Rutgers Cancer Institute.

Liu brings more than 15 years of experience in biostatistics, cancer research, and leadership to Rutgers. He has dedicated his career to cancer exploration using state-of-art statistics methods in survival analysis, early-phase clinical trials, and statistical methods for population-based studies.

He has been an integral part in numerous cancer center support grant applications, including building the biostatistics programs in two National Cancer Institute (NCI) cancer centers. During his tenure, both centers achieved the prestigious NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center status.

“The School is honored to welcome Dr. Liu,” said Perry N. Halkitis, PhD, MS, MPH, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health. “Dr. Liu’s refined expertise will significantly contribute to the School’s scholarship and research commitments, while also making significant contributions to advance innovation in cancer care.”

“We are excited for Dr. Liu to join our department,” added Jason Roy, PhD, chair of the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology. “His experience in developing novel study designs and in statistical methods for precision medicine will be invaluable. He also brings with him a great track record of leadership and mentoring.”

“The Biostatistics Shared Resource is a critical part of cancer research, ensuring statistical and methodological integrity in the design and development of cancer clinical trials in addition to providing interim analysis of ongoing studies. Dr. Liu has vast expertise in this area, and we are pleased that he is joining Rutgers Cancer Institute to support the cutting-edge investigation conducted in our basic, clinical and population science programs,” noted Rutgers Cancer Institute Director Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, who is also the senior vice president of oncology services at RWJBarnabas Health and vice chancellor of cancer programs at Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences.

“I am excited and honored to join the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at Rutgers School of Public Health and take on the leadership of the Biostatistics Shared Resource at Rutgers Cancer Institute,” said Liu. “It is an incredible opportunity to be able to work with world-class researchers at Rutgers and Rutgers Cancer Institute, the state’s only NCI–designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. I look forward to providing biostatistics leadership to advance cancer research for the goal of reducing cancer incidence and mortality in the state of New Jersey, the most densely populated state and one of the most diverse states in America.”

Liu joins the Rutgers School of Public Health from Indiana University School of Medicine and Fairbanks School of Public Health, where he was a tenured professor in the Department of Biostatistics and Health Data Science, and the director of the Biostatistics and Data Management Core at Indiana University Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center. Liu received his PhD in biostatistics from the University of Washington. He also holds a master’s degree in biostatistics from the University of California at Berkeley.

Liu has authored over 120 peer-reviewed publications, has been continually funded by National Institutes of Health grants, and currently serves on the editorial board of the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. He previously served on the editorial boards of other high-impact journals including the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

###

About the Rutgers School of Public Health:

The Rutgers School of Public Health is New Jersey’s only accredited school of public health that seeks to improve health and prevent disease in diverse populations in New Jersey and around the world through educating students to become well-qualified and effective public health leaders, researchers, and practitioners; conducting research to advance public health science and policies; and providing service programs that promote population and individual health. Visit us at https://sph.rutgers.edu and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn to learn how we're "keeping the ‘public’ in public health.”

About the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey:

As New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.