Newswise — Andrea V. Jackson, MD, MAS, a highly regarded obstetrician, gynecologist and diversity champion, will draw on her experience in women’s reproductive health, training the next generation of caregivers and addressing systemic racism in her role as chair of UCSF Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences.

Jackson specializes in providing Black-identifying patients with reproductive health care that meets the needs of the whole person. As a Complex Family Planning (CFP) fellowship-trained physician, she also specializes in complex contraception and abortion services, with a particular focus on caring for women who have chronic illnesses.

Jackson is a professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences and previously served as Chief of the Obstetrics, Gynecology and Gynecologic Subspecialties (OGGS) Division. She joined the UCSF faculty in 2013, following a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Brigham and Women's Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital Integrated Program and her CFP fellowship at UCSF.

Jackson's academic work focuses on Black women's reproductive health during all life stages. She is co-director and founder of the UCSF Black Women's Health and Livelihood Initiative, a clinical and leadership program that centers the wellness and leadership of Black women, and of EMBRACE UCSF's innovative perinatal program, which provides racially conscious prenatal and behavioral health services to Black birthing people and their families.

Dedicated to the principles of health equity, inclusion and justice, Jackson is a nationally sought out leader and speaker on workforce diversity, clinician health equity education, advocacy, and Black perinatal health. She also served as a UCSF School of Medicine Dean’s Differences Matter Leader from 2016-2019, helping shape a multi-year initiative designed to make UCSF a home for people with diverse identities and backgrounds.

“Dr. Jackson’s previous leadership experiences and commitment to health equity across all of our mission areas provide her with a strong foundation to succeed as Chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences,” said Talmadge E. King, Jr., MD, dean of the UCSF School of Medicine. “I have no doubt she will work tirelessly to promote UCSF, the department, and its faculty, staff, and learners, both on and off campus.”

Her research has appeared in 33 peer-reviewed publications, including the New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Contraception.

Jackson is passionate about educating the next generation of obstetricians and gynecologists, with particular focus on how systemic racism affects the care of racial and ethnic minorities. She has served as a faculty director of elective courses and as a medical education committee member. As a clinical educator, Jackson is involved in the medical education of advanced practice clinicians, midwives, medical students and residents in both the clinic and hospital settings.

Jackson holds a Master of Advanced Studies degree in clinical research from UCSF. She earned a bachelor's degree in engineering at Cornell University before earning her medical degree from Harvard Medical School.

