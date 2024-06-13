Newswise — (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has awarded Nationwide Children’s Hospital a $4.7 million grant for the implementation of the Healthy Start Initiative, striving to improve the health of moms and babies in three Appalachian Ohio counties.

“Organizations in these counties offer many programs for families, and parents and caregivers need to know they have a supportive community looking out for them and committed to reaching them where they are,” said Stacy Kramer, director of regional wellness at Nationwide Children’s. “This funding will help us expand the important work partners in these counties already do to support healthy families. We look forward to bringing multiple community partners together to help move the needle on not only infant mortality so more babies reach their first birthday, but overall family wellness, too.”

The hospital’s award is the only Ohio Healthy Start award exclusively serving rural Appalachian families. In this area of the state, infant mortality rates are higher than statewide and national averages, according to the Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barriers that contribute to infant health disparities in these counties include economic well-being, housing affordability, access to childcare and rural landscape challenges such as broadband access and transportation.

“This initiative very much aligns with our long-standing commitment of advancing community health services for families in the areas we serve,” said Richard Villarreal, MD, board-certified OB/GYN and Adena Women’s Health medical director. “We look forward to even more opportunities to support the health of moms, babies, and families through this grant.”

In collaboration with community partners in Ross, Pike and Scioto counties, and in alignment with priorities outlined by the Ohio Department of Youth, four key strategies will be implemented through the Healthy Start funding:

Embedding community health workers into prenatal and pediatric settings to help families access evidence-based programs and address needs related to social determinants of health, such as food security and stable housing. Building and expanding support around health education, legal services, home visitation, behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment. Establishing a community consortium composed of local health care, public health and social service partners to coordinate clinical care and social support services, share health outcome data and promote health education. Growing a sustainable voice of local community members to co-lead the community consortium to help ensure Healthy Start implementation reflects community needs.

“Working with the team at Nationwide Children’s to improve the health of infants and families in Scioto County is an exciting opportunity,” said McKenzie Lester, MBA, PTA, primary care operations manager at Southern Ohio Medical Center. “We look forward to being a part of this project.”

