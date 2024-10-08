Newswise — (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Nationwide Children’s Hospital has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll for the 11th consecutive year. The Honor Roll is a top distinction awarded to only 10 children’s hospitals nationwide. Nationwide Children’s also is ranked in the top 10 in seven of the 10 specialties.

For the first time, U.S. News has not given numbered rankings to its 10 Honor Roll hospitals but continues to rank individual pediatric specialties. U.S. News also recognizes the best children's hospitals in each state and region. Nationwide Children’s has been named by U.S. News as tied for the No. 1 pediatric hospital in Ohio and the Midwest.

“Nationwide Children’s is honored to once again be recognized among the best of the best in pediatric care,” said Tim Robinson, chief executive officer at Nationwide Children’s. “Our team’s commitment to caring for children, improving communities and researching new treatments and therapies is making a difference in Ohio and across the world. I’m proud of our team’s incredible impact on the families we serve.”

New to the rankings this year is the Behavioral Health specialty, which in its first year has been grouped by U.S. News into the “Top 50,” rather than individually ranked.

U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings of Nationwide Children’s individual medical specialties include:

The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, now in their 18th year, are designed to assist parents and caregivers, along with their physicians, in navigating the challenges of choosing the best possible care for children with serious illnesses or complex medical needs.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals ranking is one means of being recognized for continued progress and improvements in pursuing best outcomes, integrated care and research. For more information, visit Best Children’s Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

About Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Named to the Top 10 Honor Roll on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-25 list of “Best Children’s Hospitals,” Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of America’s largest not-for-profit free-standing pediatric health care systems providing unique expertise in pediatric population health, behavioral health, genomics and health equity as the next frontiers in pediatric medicine, leading to best outcomes for the health of the whole child. Integrated clinical and research programs, as well as prioritizing quality and safety, are part of what allows Nationwide Children’s to advance its unique model of care. Nationwide Children’s has a staff of more than 13,000 that provides state-of-the-art wellness, preventive and rehabilitative care and diagnostic treatment during more than 1.6 million patient visits annually. As home to the Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Nationwide Children’s physicians train the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric specialists. The Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of the Top 10 National Institutes of Health-funded free-standing pediatric research facilities. More information is available at NationwideChildrens.org.

-30-