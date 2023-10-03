Understanding how native plants deal with extreme temperature, drought, and other environmental stresses offers insights into how crops can be bred to better withstand the harsh realities resulting from climate change. Ludwig and collaborators studied the genetic variation in how 149 different accessions of the grass Brachypodium distachyon from diverse Mediterranean and Middle East locations deal with heat, drought and combined heat+drought stresses. They found surprising relationships between heat and drought responses, and at least one new genetic determinant that controls the amount of stress damage.

Ludwig, E., Polydore, S., Berry, J., Sumner, J., Ficor, T., Agnew, E., Haine, K., Greenham, K., Fahlgren, N., Mocker, T.C., Gehan, M.A. (2023). Natural variation in Brachypodium distachyon responses to combined abiotic stresses. Plant J. DOI:10.1111/tpj.16387.