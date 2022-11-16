Newswise — In a further move to support open research, more journals in the Nature Portfolio – including Nature itself – will now provide authors with the opportunity to openly share their data, thanks to an integration with Figshare.

The wider rollout follows a successful pilot between Springer Nature and Figshare and is driven by author uptake.

Availability of data is key in supporting the reproducibility of research and driving forward open science, yet researchers tell us that despite the positive impacts, less than 40% of authors actively make their data available. In April of this year, Springer Nature and Figshare announced a new integrated route for data deposition at Nature Portfolio titles to help address this problem and encourage researchers to share data rather than seeing it as a hurdle to article publication.

Following the success of the pilot, this streamlined integration is now being extended. Authors submitting to the Nature Portfolio journals, including Nature, in the fields of life, health, chemical and physical sciences will now be able to easily opt into data sharing, via Figshare, as part of one integrated submission process.

Graham Smith, Open Data Programme Manager, Springer Nature, said of the integration:

“Through the early pilot we have been able to test appetite for a more streamlined, integrated way to share data, where the admin-heavy tasks associated with data sharing, such as finding a suitable repository and registering and linking data, are removed. Author uptake was incredibly popular, with 1 in 6 authors during this time depositing their data in Figshare and using this service.

“With the extension of this pilot across more Nature Portfolio journals, including Nature, we look forward to collaborating further with Figshare to help develop tools and services to better support authors in open science practice and benefiting from open research.”

The publisher continues to work with each discipline to address the different needs in respect to data sharing - for example working with the Earth Science community to support the Enabling FAIR data commitment, and its preference for data sharing in specialist community repositories, while adding Figshare as an option where these aren’t available.

Mark Hahnel, Figshare Founder and CEO, said:

“We know researchers need help in making their data available. As the funder mandates get stronger, the ask on these researchers is growing. While it is hugely important for the future of research, we do need ways to make it easier to comply – so it’s fantastic to see Springer Nature continue to work hard for their authors. It is wonderful that this policy involves some of the most impactful journals, where some of the most significant research is being communicated.”

Springer Nature is committed to promoting, collaborating on and advancing solutions to support sustainable open research practices. This extended partnership and integration with Figshare is one example. More on Springer Nature’s drive around open research practices can be found here and here. More on the partnership can be found here.

About Springer Nature



For over 180 years Springer Nature has been advancing discovery by providing the best possible service to the whole research community. We help researchers uncover new ideas, make sure all the research we publish is significant, robust and stands up to objective scrutiny, that it reaches all relevant audiences in the best possible format, and can be discovered, accessed, used, re-used and shared. We support librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data; and provide quality publishing support to societies.

As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American. For more information, please visit springernature.com and @SpringerNature



About Figshare



Figshare is a leading provider of cloud repository software for research data, papers, theses, teaching materials, conference outputs, and more. Research outputs become more discoverable and impactful with search engine indexing and usage metrics including citations and altmetrics. Figshare provides a proficient platform for all types of research data to be shared and showcased in a FAIR way whilst enabling researchers to receive credit. Visit knowledge.figshare.com and follow @figshare on Twitter.

About Digital Science



Digital Science is a technology company working to make research more efficient. We invest in, nurture and support innovative businesses and technologies that make all parts of the research process more open and effective. Our portfolio includes admired brands including Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS, Overleaf, Ripeta and Writefull. We believe that together, we can help researchers make a difference. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter.