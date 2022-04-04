A new paper by University of Oregon researchers, soon to be published in PLOS ONE, develops nature-inspired technology for human implants such as a bionic eye. As fractal patterns are ubiquitous in nature, the broader mission is to develop fractal electronics that can provide superior interfaces with living tissues in a range of biomedical applications. The team previously published computer simulations of implant electrodes designed to pass electrical signals to the brain to restore some vision. While conventional electrodes stimulate less than 10% of neighboring neurons, fractal electrodes stimulate all of them. Their latest publication builds on this promising foundation by reporting experimental investigations of fractal electrodes made of carbon nanotubes interfacing with rodent retinal cells. The results demonstrate that neurons predominantly attach to the electrode’s fractal branches. This close proximity is expected to maximize their electrical stimulation in future implants.