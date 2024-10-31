Newswise — As the U.S. election draws closer, employees are feeling the stress. For some, the uncertainty impacts mental focus, fueling stress, anxiety, and division. Workplace psychology expert Jason Walker, Psy.D., Ph.D., professor of industrial and organizational psychology at Adler University, is available to discuss the impact of the psychological stress of the election on U.S. workers and the ripple effect on workplace culture and productivity. Dr. Walker can provide insight into what organizations should be aware of and solutions to mitigate election-related stress and foster a healthier, more inclusive work environment during politically charged times.

Dr. Walker shared these three tips for employees:

Set Boundaries with Media Consumption: Limit your news intake to specific times of the day, and check only in the morning or afternoon, for example. Avoid checking the news before bed to ensure you get restful sleep.

Practice Mindfulness: Incorporating meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga into your daily routine can help you stay grounded and reduce anxiety.

Connect with Supportive People: Share your feelings with friends, family, or colleagues. If election stress becomes overwhelming, consult a mental health professional.

Dr. Walker is available for video, phone or email interviews.