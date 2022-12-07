Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., December 7, 2022 – During the colder, darker days of winter, it is not uncommon for many people to feel more sluggish than usual. In some cases, seasonal mood changes can become more serious and begin to negatively impact how a person feels and handles daily activities. This pattern of sadness is a form of depression called Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD (also commonly known as Seasonal Depression). When a person is undergoing cancer treatment, depressive symptoms may be a side effect and SAD can heighten these symptoms making life with cancer more challenging.

Nina Debrot, MSW, LSW, social worker at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s leading cancer program and only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, together with RWJBarnabas Health, shares more about SAD and ways for cancer patients and caregivers to cope this season.

The major contributors to SAD are the seasonal changes of cooler weather and shorter days. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, less time spent outdoors and less exposure to sunlight can cause a drop in the brain’s chemical serotonin, both of which can contribute to feelings of depression. The change in season can also affect the body’s level of melatonin, which plays a role in sleep patterns and mood.

SAD is marked by common depression symptoms. These symptoms can include changes in appetite and weight, increased fatigue, withdrawal from friends and family, problems sleeping, feeling sluggish, and a loss of interest in activities that can affect your productivity.

SAD is treated like other forms of depression. If you think you might be experiencing SAD, it is important that you talk with your health care team, who might recommend treatments like light therapy, medication, or connecting with a therapist. Other lifestyle modifications can help patients and caregivers manage symptoms: