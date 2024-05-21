Newswise — Smart home technology is becoming increasingly prevalent in homes across the country. Recent data suggests that 41% of American homes already have at least one smart device, a number expected to surge in the coming years. However, as the prevalence of smart devices grows, so does the likelihood of a homebuyer encountering older or incompatible systems in their new home. So, while purchasing a home with existing smart technology can be appealing, potential troubleshooting complexities may be more trouble than it's worth.

"In the evolving landscape of smart home technology, it's important for individuals to be equipped with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about smart home integration,” noted Daryl Friedman, global president and CEO of CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals. “By asking the right questions and seeking professional guidance, homebuyers can ensure that smart home technology adds value rather than stress to their lives.”

CEDIA recommends the following things to consider before signing on the dotted line:

Ask about existing smart home technology before putting in an offer and ensure clarity on what the existing homeowners plan to do with it.

For any technology that will remain in the home, ask about existing documentation, manuals and warranties.

Research energy-saving features of the smart tech in your home to determine if there are upgrades available.

Consider working with professional smart home installers/integrators to ensure everything works properly and there are no security or privacy concerns.

The allure of a pre-equipped smart home is enticing, but the reality may involve navigating a maze of disconnected tech buyers didn’t sign up for. By leveraging the expertise of professional smart home installers and integrators, buyers can overcome compatibility issues and optimize their living spaces for convenience and comfort.

For more information on smart home technologies and best practices for homebuyers, or to find a smart home professional near you, visit cedia.org/homeowners.

