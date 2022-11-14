Newswise — CHICAGO, November 14, 2022 — Christopher Gill, PhD, MBA, CRNA, FACHE, National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists (NBCRNA) Chief Credentialing Officer, recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), the nation’s leading professional society for healthcare leaders.

"Dr. Gill’s commitment to the nurse anesthesia profession, patient safety and lifelong learning are to be congratulated as he reaches this milestone in his career," said NBCRNA CEO John Preston DNSc, CRNA, FAANA, FNAP, APRN. "This FACHE credential further solidifies Dr. Gill as a top healthcare leader in advanced practice registered nursing."

FACHE status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development - only 8,866 healthcare executives hold this distinction. To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education hours, demonstrating professional community involvement and passing a comprehensive examination. Fellows also are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.

“The healthcare management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important,” says Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president and CEO of ACHE. “By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, healthcare leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community.”

For more information about NBCRNA and its credentialing programs, please visit nbcrna.com.

###

The National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists (NBCRNA) is the United States certifying body for the initial, continued and subspecialty certification of the more than 56,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs). NBCRNA’s primary responsibility is to guard the well-being of the public by seeking to ensure that those who secure the CRNA credential have the necessary knowledge and skills to practice safely and effectively. NBCRNA accomplishes this mission through the development and implementation of credentialing programs that support lifelong learning among nurse anesthetists.