NCAA’s new ruling is a step in the right direction, says expert

Recently, NCAA Board of Governors began the process to enhance the name, image, and likeness opportunities for college athletes. Wornie Reed, a former college athlete and instructor of “Sports and the African American Experience” at Virginia Tech, believes that this is the beginning of a slow process in the right direction.

About the ruling Reed says “It may allow athletes to benefit from endorsements and use of their likenesses, pictures, etc. However, they are drawing a hard line on not permitting athletes to get paid for their performances.”

Reed believes that college athletes in the revenue generating sports, football and basketball, in the Power Five conferences should be eligible for pay.

“College expenses, tuition, room, and board, is measly pay, less than the minimum wage when the 60-70 hours per week the athletes participate in the sport,” Reed added.

He also noted that the goals for these athletes are not the same as typical college students, as teams just want them to keep their grades strong enough to stay eligible to participate.

About Reed

Wornie Reed is a professor of Africana Studies and Sociology in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and Director of the Race and Social Policy Research Center. His interest in paying college athletes has included over 50 years of research and engagement. A former high school and college athlete, Reed is a recognized expert on sports history. He studies, writes, and teaches about sports. At Virginia Tech he teaches the course, “Sports and the African American Experience.”

Written by Sarah Newman