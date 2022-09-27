Newswise — PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA [September 27, 2022] — For the first time in three years, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is hosting its yearly blood cancer congress in person. The 2022 NCCN Annual Congress on Hematologic Malignancies™ (#NCCNhem22) is taking place Friday, October 14–Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the New York Marriott Marquis, in New York City. All live sessions will also stream remotely through a virtual event platform so attendees everywhere can access interactive presentations, debates, and case study discussions.

The NCCN 2022 Nursing Forum: Advancing Oncology Nursing in Hematologic Malignancies™ is also occurring live in New York City on October 15, 2022, immediately following the Annual Congress. Sessions will also be livestreamed.

NCCN’s annual gathering provides knowledge and insights from world-renowned experts on optimal evidence-based treatment options for blood cancers (including leukemias, lymphomas, and myeloma), and how best to protect vulnerable populations.

“We have been holding the NCCN hematologic malignancies congress for close to 20 years, and we intentionally focus on the most important areas where we’re seeing big changes,” said Congress Planning Committee lead Andrew D. Zelenetz, MD, PhD, Medical Oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Chair, NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) Panel for B-Cell Lymphomas.

This year, those areas include management of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)—an area that changes frequently because of rapid advances—and important new data on the role of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells in the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

“We’re including an informative debate on the role of CAR T-cells in the management of large cell lymphoma,” Dr. Zelenetz said. “This is an important topic. Another is that, after years of incremental progress in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), we’re now seeing new agents that are significantly improving outcomes for AML patients, including senior patients.”

And in multiple myeloma, “we’ve seen an explosion of immunotherapies” Dr. Zelenetz said, adding that a session at the meeting will address how to incorporate immunotherapies into the management of myeloma.

The full speakers list includes 25 hematologic malignancy experts from across NCCN Member Institutions.

Featured topics include:

Re-Vaccination After Cellular Therapy

Transplant vs. CAR T-Cell Therapy in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Incorporating Immunotherapies in the Management of Multiple Myeloma

Familial/Genetic Leukemia Syndromes (online only)

Hematopoietic Growth Factors (online only)

Sessions also address the latest treatment recommendations for:

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma

Chronic myeloid leukemia

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Hodgkin lymphoma

Mantle cell lymphoma

Multiple myeloma

Myelodysplastic syndromes

Myeloproliferative neoplasms

Systemic amyloidosis

Systemic mastocytosis

“Progress in treatment of hematologic malignancies has accelerated in recent years,” Dr. Zelenetz said. “It’s always important to attend or participate every year because the relevant topics are continually updated.”

Led by Dr. Zelenetz, the Congress Planning Committee includes: Gabriela S. Hobbs, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center; Shaji K. Kumar, MD, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center; Bernard Marini, PharmD, BCOP, University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center; and Brenda K. Shelton, DNP, RN, CCRN, AOCN, NPD-BC, The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins.

The program is approved for AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™ and ABIM, ABPath, and ABMS maintenance of certification credit for physicians, and is also certified for credit for nurses, pharmacists, and other oncology professionals. All content will be accessible for 60 days following the event for both in-person and virtual attendees.

Resources

For the full agenda including all topics, faculty, and learning objectives, and to register, visit org/hem.

For more information and to register for the 2022 Nursing Forum, visit org/nursing.

Members of the media are invited to contact Rachel Darwin at [email protected] for complimentary press registration.

NCCN is committed to maintaining the health and safety of all in-person attendees, guests, and staff. All in-person attendees are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. View health and safety information here.

Join the conversation online with the hashtag #NCCNhem22.

