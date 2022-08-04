Newswise — The Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) has selected the city of Long Beach, California to hold the 2024 National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR). In partnership with the California State University – Long Beach (CSULB), CUR and CSULB will play a vital role together in accomplishing the creation of a successful in-person undergraduate research presentation and learning opportunity.

NCUR is dedicated to promoting undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative activity in all fields of study by hosting an annual conference for students. Unlike meetings of academic professional organizations, this gathering of student scholars welcomes presenters from all institutions of higher learning and from all disciplines. Through this annual conference, NCUR creates a unique environment for the celebration and promotion of undergraduate student achievement; provides models of exemplary research, scholarship, and creative activity; and helps to improve the state of undergraduate education. Each conference hosts thousands of students from across the globe, presenting their research through posters, oral presentations, visual arts, and performances. Their faculty mentors also attend, often presenting or facilitating faculty/mentor networking sessions.

CUR Executive Officer Lindsay Currie said, “CUR is excited to partner with the California State University – Long Beach and the team of UR champions on their campus. NCUR has grown and evolved since its inception in 1987 and we are looking forward to working with CSULB to incorporate new offerings for this professional meeting of scholars.”

Stated Jane Close Conoley, President of California State University, Long Beach: “At California State University, Long Beach, we are dedicated to offering undergraduates exciting research opportunities. From our Building Infrastructure Leading to Diversity program funded by the National Institutes of Health, to the Undergraduate Research Opportunity Program, students work closely with faculty on research that enhances their learning and advances knowledge. We welcome the National Conference on Undergraduate Research to Long Beach in 2024 as an unparalleled experience for students and as a chance to showcase important scholarly work that affects our state, our nation and the world.”

Mark your calendars. NCUR 2024 will take place April 8-10, 2024. More information will be released in the coming months.

Founded in 1978, the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) is an organization of individual, institutional, and affiliate members from around the world that share a focus on providing high-quality and collaborative undergraduate research, scholarly, and creative activity opportunities for faculty and students. More than 700 institutions and more than 13,000 individuals belong to CUR. CUR believes that faculty members enhance their teaching and contribution to society by remaining active in research and by involving undergraduates in research, and that students engaged in undergraduate research succeed in their studies and professional advancement.

California State University Long Beach’s mission is to enrich students’ lives through globally informed, high-impact educational experiences with superior teaching, research, creative activity, and action for the public good. Teaching and learning are at the center of who we are; the public good is our responsibility; diversity is our strength; and compassion, creativity and innovation characterize our work. The 322-acre campus is home to top-notch professors, successful alumni and a diverse student population ready to take on the world with a highly regarded education.