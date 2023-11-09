Newswise — The Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) has selected the city of Pittsburgh to hold the 2025 National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR). In partnership with Duquesne University and the Pittsburgh Council on Higher Education (PCHE), NCUR 2025 will be an opportunity for undergraduate students and their mentors from around the country and the globe to present their research, celebrate their successes, and prepare for the future.

NCUR is dedicated to promoting undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative activity in all fields of study by hosting an annual conference for students. Unlike meetings of academic professional organizations, this gathering of student scholars welcomes presenters from all institutions of higher learning and from all disciplines. Through this annual conference, NCUR creates a unique environment for the celebration and promotion of undergraduate student achievement; provides models of exemplary research, scholarship, and creative activity; and helps to improve the state of undergraduate education. Each conference hosts thousands of students from across the globe, presenting their research through posters, oral presentations, visual arts, and performances. Their faculty mentors also attend, often presenting or facilitating faculty/mentor networking sessions.

Duquesne University has been an engaged member of CUR for the last 25 years. They have leading undergraduate research programs and award-winning faculty. PCHE is a voluntary, multi-purpose consortium of eleven accredited colleges and universities in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. The best and brightest undergraduate researchers, innovative faculty, and staff/mentors from around the globe will have prime opportunities to get involved and represent their discipline and institution at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. To have the support of eleven thriving institutions and its leadership will be pivotal to the success of NCUR 2025.

CUR Executive Officer Lindsay Currie said, “CUR is excited and grateful for the strong partnership with PCHE, its President, Dr. Ken Gromley, and Duquesne University. We will leverage the expertise of these two impactful organizations as we navigate what NCUR 2025 will bring to students, faculty, and the greater undergraduate research community. NCUR has continued to evolve since its inception in 1987 and we look forward to incorporating new offerings developed from this partnership for this professional meeting of scholars.”

“We are excited to welcome the National Conference of Undergraduate Research to Pittsburgh. This world-class event serves as a truly distinctive experience for students to share their research with an international audience,” said Duquesne University President and PCHE President, Ken Gormley. “Duquesne has a rich history of scientific and creative accomplishments and we continue to build on those successes. Our undergraduate students gain hands-on experience in the lab and out in the field early in their academic careers. Alongside our faculty, students conduct research on society’s most pressing challenges, including developing drugs to treat cancer and other diseases, addressing environmental issues, and improving ways to provide health care to our most vulnerable populations. Our summer Undergraduate Research Program is the largest of its kind in Pennsylvania and one of the most significant in the country. We look forward to growing the number of such experiences, including with our exciting, new engineering programs and the launch of our medical college, which will welcome its first class in the fall of 2024.”

Mark your calendars. NCUR 2025 will take place April 7-9, 2025. More information will be released in the coming months. If you are looking to participate in NCUR 2024, taking place in Long Beach, CA, submissions for both undergraduate research students and faculty/mentors are being accepted until December 8, 2023.

Founded in 1978, the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) focuses on providing high-quality and collaborative undergraduate research, scholarly, and creative activity. Among the many activities and networking opportunities that CUR provides, the organization also offers support for the professional growth of faculty and administrators through expert-designed institutes, conferences, and a wide range of volunteer positions. The CUR community, made up of over 700 institutions and 13,000 individuals, continues to provide a platform for discussion and other resources related to mentoring, connecting, and creating relationships centered around undergraduate research. CUR’s advocacy efforts are also a large portion of its work as it strives to strengthen support for undergraduate research. Its continued growth in connections with representatives, private foundations, government agencies, and campuses worldwide provides value to its members and gives voice to undergraduate research. CUR is committed to inclusivity and diversity in all of its activities and our community.

The Pittsburgh Council on Higher Education (PCHE) is a voluntary, multi-purpose consortium of the eleven Middle States accredited colleges and universities in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1966, the membership includes Carlow University, Carnegie Mellon University, Chatham University, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, La Roche College, Pittsburgh Technical College, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, Point Park University, Robert Morris University, and the University of Pittsburgh. PCHE brings their schools together to share resources, insights, and information, engages in joint or cooperative activities and projects and offers a common voice on matters that affect all member institutions. Led by Karina Chavez, Executive Director, over the last nine years, PCHE has continuously focused on collaboration and partnership to elevate the sector and region’s higher education presence.

Founded in 1878, Duquesne University is consistently ranked among the nation's top Catholic universities for its award-winning faculty and horizon-expanding education. A campus of nearly 8,000 graduate and undergraduate students, Duquesne prepares students by having them work alongside faculty to discover and reach their goals. The University's academic programs, community service, and commitment to equity and opportunity in the Pittsburgh region have earned national acclaim.