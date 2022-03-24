Newswise — (FARGO, ND) – ND EPSCoR (North Dakota Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research) ND-ACES (New Discoveries in the Advanced Interface of Computation, Engineering, and Science) will host an “Education Pathways for Careers in STEM” virtual public Science Café on March 30. This event will feature science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) faculty members from North Dakota Universities discussing STEM majors and STEM careers with secondary students from around the state.

In this free, public event, researchers from ND-ACES will talk about STEM majors and their connection to different career paths. Panelists will also answer audience questions and share their exciting scientific research. Students, families, educators, and staff are all welcome to attend.

This Science Café will be moderated by Dr. Colin K. Combs, a University of North Dakota (UND) Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at UND, and Dr. Kalpana S. Katti, a University Distinguished Professor in the Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering and the Graduate Program Coordinator at North Dakota State University (NDSU). Dr. Katti and Dr. Combs Co-Lead the Center for Cellular Biointerfaces in Science and Engineering (CCBSE).

This event is free and open to the public via Zoom webinar on Wednesday, March 30 at 3:00 pm CDT.

About the Panelists

Dr. Mark Hoffmann is a UND Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Associate Dean for Research at the University of North Dakota. In addition, Dr. Hoffman is an ND-ACES Computation, Machine Learning, and Predictive Modeling Pillar Co-Lead.

Dr. Khwaja G. Hossain is a Professor of Biology at Mayville State University. In addition, Dr. Hossain is an ND-ACES Materials Design at Biointerfaces Pillar researcher.

Dr. Dinesh R. Katti is a Jordon A. Engberg Presidential Professor in the Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering at North Dakota State University. In addition, Dr. Katti is an ND-ACES Computation, Machine Learning, and Predictive Modeling Pillar Co-Lead.

Dr. Jiha Kim is an Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences at North Dakota State University. In addition, Dr. Kim is an ND-ACES Cellular Systems at Materials Interface Pillar researcher.

Dr. Julia Xiaojun Zhao is a Professor of Chemistry at the University of North Dakota. In addition, Dr. Zhao is an ND-ACES Materials Design at Biointerfaces Pillar Co-Lead.

About ND-ACES

ND-ACES: New Discoveries in the Advanced Interface of Computation, Engineering, and Science (ND-ACES), ND EPSCoR's most recent NSF RII, is a five-year cooperative agreement with an 80/20% federal/state match.

ND-ACES builds research capacity to better understand design rules that govern in vitro biointerfaces and influence in vivo decisions surrounding the understanding of biochemistry and the cell biology of cancer cells and tumors. To address the clinical need for more robust in vivo-like biointerfaces, CCBSE will rely on a coordinated effort across three pillars of scientific inquiry: 1) Materials design at biointerfaces; 2) Cellular systems at materials interface; and 3) Computation, machine learning, and predictive modeling. Computationally created design rules can enhance the predictability of cellular responses to material surface characteristics and provide fundamental information to address many bioscience challenges. Thus, the integration of computational modeling as a prominent research partner allows for more extensive testing than possible with trial-and-error methods. This acceleration of the design, manufacture, and validation stages not only provides quicker materials authentication for use in biologic applications to produce more in vivo-like behaviors but also offers a more streamlined laboratory method of predicting cellular responses while creating a directed workflow that expedites progress.

For more information, visit the ND-ACES website.

About ND EPSCoR

North Dakota first became EPSCoR-eligible in 1985 and is one of 28 EPSCoR jurisdictions. EPSCoR is a federal program designed to broaden the science and engineering ecosystem across all jurisdictions in the US, primarily through the NSF research infrastructure improvement (RII) awards.

The North Dakota University System funds the ND EPSCoR State Office to strengthen the state's STEM infrastructure and enhance its participation in the nation’s competitive research and development enterprise. ND EPSCoR benefits ND by helping students, supporting quality faculty, growing research infrastructure capacity, and assisting with innovative research that positively impacts the state's economy and citizens. For more information, visit https://www.ndepscor.ndus.edu/.