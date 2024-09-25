Newswise — Nearly 200 people attended Hackensack Meridian Health’s Annual Men’s Health Event at the Hackensack Civic Center where all-time NY Giants great Harry Carson participated in a panel discussion offering words of encouragement and the importance of regular health screenings.

Held during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, men and some women from all over New Jersey, and the tri-state area, received free screenings, including for prostate cancer, as well as other chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, lung disease, colorectal cancer and more. The event was coordinated by the Cancer Community Outreach & Engagement Program at Hackensack Meridian Health’s John Theurer Cancer Center - a research partner with Georgetown’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center. The event was held under the direction of Lisa Carter-Bawa, Ph.D., MPH, APRN, ANP-C, FAAN, Director, Cancer Prevention Precision Control Institute and Director of the John Theurer Cancer Center Community Outreach & Engagement Program.

"Taking care of your health shouldn't be a burden and cost should never be a barrier,” said Dr. Carter-Bawa. “That’s why it is so important to offer these health screening events for our communities for free. By investing in the health of our community, we’re investing in the future."

The collaborative event also included a chance for participants to receive advice and support from experts with the world-renowned Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI) and its Cancer Prevention Precision Control Institute, and the Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC) Department of Urology.

"At the CDI, our Cancer Prevention Precision Control Institute is aiming to make a difference with this kind of community outreach, and it's become a crucial part of the CDI's mission," said David Perlin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of the CDI. “Early detection saves lives, and we believe every man deserves the chance to live a long, healthy life."

About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. Black men are at an even greater risk for developing prostate cancer over white men and other men of color. Black men are more than twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than other men and are also slightly more likely than white men to be diagnosed with advanced disease. Men who are at higher risk of prostate cancer, including Black men and men with a family history, benefited most from this event.

"Men don’t always prioritize their well-being,” said Michael D. Stifelman, M.D., chair of Urology at Hackensack University Medical Center, director of Robotic Surgery and co-director of Urologic Oncology at John Theurer Cancer Center. “At our hospital, we're committed to changing that narrative. By offering free health screenings, we're empowering men to take control of their health and catch potential issues early.”

Just ask 64 year old Jerome Simmons who came across an ad on social media for last year’s Men’s Health Event. He almost ignored it but not only did he keep reading, he attended the event where blood work taken revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis.

“Honestly, I was so lucky that it was caught relatively early. Since it was Stage 2, I felt like I had a good chance of getting it taken care of. But if I didn’t go to that screening, who knows where I’d be,” Jerome said. Now fully recovered, after having minimally invasive robotic surgery last February, Jerome has this message for other men: “You can’t wait. Don’t delay going to doctors like I did. If you have an issue, get it taken care of right away and don’t be afraid to ask questions,” he said.

As many as 23 vendors, including HMH departments and community partners, provided assistance and information. The many screenings that were provided at the event were of no cost to participants thanks to Secaucus, NJ-based Quest Diagnostics, a business collaborator with Hackensack Meridian Health. Quest’s Vice President of Medical Affairs, Yuri Fesko, MD, a board-certified oncologist, was in attendance to discuss the importance of screenings and new innovations in prostate cancer testing. Additional sponsors included medical technology company, Becton Dickinson; the Hackensack Health Department (Stigma Free); and the non-profit, Jamaica Organization of New Jersey.

With such a big turnout, the entire team felt fulfilled in bringing the shared decision-making model from the doctor's office into the community while reconnecting the men with needed medical care.