Biography :

Newswise — Jessica Shoemaker has been recognized nationally and internationally for her expertise on property law's power to shape human communities and natural environments. She focuses on racial justice and agricultural sustainability in the American countryside, as well as systems of indigenous land tenure and land governance in the United States and Canada. In 2021, Shoemaker was awarded an Andrew Carnegie Fellowship to analyze how property law shapes ownership of agricultural land in America. Before becoming a legal Scholar, Shoemaker worked as an agricultural writer, a VISTA volunteer, a rural community outreach worker and a public-interest attorney for diverse smallholder farmers as a Skadden Fellow with Farmers' Legal Action Group, Inc.