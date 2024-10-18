Newswise — BOSTON (Oct. 24, 2024) – With the rise in incidence of food allergies in children in the past decade, there has been a corresponding increase in the need for professional psychology services due to increased anxiety. A new study being presented at this year’s American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston showed a more than 50% increase in psychology referrals at one center in 2023 compared to yearly referrals from 2018-2022.

“Our center has devoted significant resources to address the psychosocial support needed by many families who have children with food allergies,” says Andriana La Mantia, MD, lead author of the study. “Our goal in this study was to characterize use of these services for food allergy related anxiety.”

The authors conducted a retrospective chart review of outpatient pediatric psychology referrals between 2013-23 due to food allergies and related conditions. Data included demographic information, medical history related to food allergy, and number of psychology appointments attended from 2013 to 2023.

250 patients (141 males and 109 females; median age 9.5 years) were included in the study. 88% were referred for food allergy related concerns, with an average of 2.1 allergens per patient. 53% had prior documented anaphylaxis. 69% of patients had food related anxiety and 12% had quality of life impairment prompting referrals. 60% of patients who received psychology referrals completed at least one appointment, with an average of 5.5 follow-up appointments in the subsequent year.

“Food allergy patients, particularly children, often suffer from anxiety related to potential accidental ingestion and anaphylaxis,” says allergist David Stukus, MD, co-author of the paper and ACAAI member. “Expanding psychological services for these patients is an important part of how we try to support families to live normal lives while balancing food allergy management.”

Abstract Title: INCREASING NUMBER OF PSYCHOLOGY REFERRALS FOR FOOD ALLERGY (Full abstract below)

Presenter: Andriana La Mantia, MD

Food Allergy Referrals from 2013-2023