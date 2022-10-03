Further enhancing its focus on providing outstanding, innovative and compassionate care for cancer patients, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s leading cancer center and only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center togetherwith RWJBarnabas Health, are welcoming a new leader to its team of internationally recognized physicians and researchers.

Neil Palmisiano, MD, MS, is the new deputy director of Phase 1 Therapeutics for Hematologic Malignancies and co-medical director of the Office of Human Research Services at Rutgers Cancer Institute; and new System Leader for Leukemia for RWJBarnabas Health. In these roles, Dr. Palmisiano will be responsible for the coordination of new and novel experimental therapeutics for patients with hematologic malignancies. He will work closely with Sanjay Goel, MD, MS, director of the Phase I/Investigational Therapeutics Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute to oversee the activities of the faculty members within that program, supporting clinical trial accruals, contributing to ongoing clinical and translational research and will build the capacity for innovation in research across phase 1 clinical trials in hematologic malignancies.

Palmisianio’s previous roles include phase 1 lead investigator for hematologic malignancies, co-director for clinical operations and hematologic malignancies multidisciplinary group leader at Jefferson Health’s Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center in Philadelphia..

He earned his medical degree from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and completed his residency training in internal medicine and fellowship in hematology/oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Palmisiano's research interests include the design of early phase clinical trials in acute leukemias and lymphomas. He is also a member of a number of professional and scientific committees focusing on hematology/oncology and clinical trials.