Newswise — The Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute® (HPI) announced that its grants program is now accepting applications. Grants will fund research on current policy priorities in radiology that provide evidence to inform health policy and radiology practice that promotes the effective and efficient use of healthcare resources, with the goal of improving patient care.

The Neiman Institute Grants program will fund two awards of up to $75,000 each.

The Harvey L. Neiman Grant prioritizes Research that explores opportunities and challenges presented by emerging technologies with the potential to impact radiology practice or research focused on practice advancements that tests innovative ideas or established approaches from other fields with respect to impact on health equity, efficiency, or cost, and/or patient outcomes.

The Richard Duszak Grant will fund research on emerging delivery and payment models as avenues for radiology to provide high value services for patients, with reimbursement that will support patient access and advancement of radiology practice within these models.

Completed proposals are due November 08, 2022, at 8 PM ET.

“Our grants program is intended to build a pipeline of research that shapes health policy, research for which there is scarce funding. We are looking for novel, high-impact proposals that address current policy priorities in radiology and that extend what the HPI can do alone – via unique expertise and/or data sources.” said Elizabeth Rula, PhD, Executive Director of the Neiman Institute.

The HPI was established 10 years ago to fill a need for peer-reviewed research and data to inform the health policy debate. The HPI mission is to publish evidence that promotes health policy and practice that leads to the effective and efficient use of health care resources and improves patient care. The grants will further the NHPI work to create an evidence base that will pave the way for advances in radiological practice that improve patient outcomes, reduce health disparities, inform the appropriate use of that care, and demonstrate value to support adequate reimbursement needed to ensure patients have access to a high level of care from trained radiologists.

“Neiman HPI has been an instrument of change for advocacy and economic issues pertaining to radiologists. We can now use objective peer-reviewed data to effect change and educate policy regarding the vital role radiologists play in providing first-class care to our patients,” said Gregory Nicola, MD, FACR.

For more information on the Neiman Institute Health Policy Grant Program and how to submit proposals, please visit https://www.neimanhpi.org/grants-fellowships/.

For more information or if you have questions, contact [email protected].

