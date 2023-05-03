Newswise —

Creating new memories and remembering old ones may seem like two different things, but they are actually connected and part of the same brain process. A recent study published in the journal Current Biology found evidence supporting this idea, showing that the same groups of brain cells are involved in both creating and recalling memories.

The study, conducted by Lluís Fuentemilla and Ludovico Saint Amour di Chanaz from the University of Barcelona, found a way in which the hippocampus (a part of the brain) helps humans to switch between creating new memories and remembering old ones. This is the first time that this specific mechanism has been described in humans.

What happens in your brain when you code and retrieve memories?

The brain uses several areas to create and retrieve memories, but the hippocampus is especially important in the early stages of creating memories and in recalling detailed memories. The study found that the hippocampus has a specific mechanism that allows it to switch between creating new memories and retrieving existing ones without the two processes interfering with each other. This mechanism is not yet fully understood, but the study provides the first evidence of its existence in humans.

Scientists have used electrodes implanted in the brain to record the activity of neurons and have discovered rhythmic waves of activity known as oscillations. These waves occur when many neurons fire together in a synchronized way. The recordings have shown that these oscillations can have different frequencies (measured in Hertz, or cycles per second) that can change over time in a single area of the brain. Additionally, oscillations with different frequencies can coexist and interact with each other.

The hippocampus is important for forming and recalling memories, and it has two dominant types of oscillations: theta waves and gamma waves. Theta waves are slow waves that have a frequency of 4 to 8 Hertz. They synchronize gamma oscillations (between 30 and 140 Hertz) and regulate them so that they can be coordinated with different phases of the theta rhythm. A study published in Neural Computation in 2002 proposed that theta oscillations act like a "switch" that allows the brain to alternate between optimal neural states for creating new memories and optimal states for recalling old memories.

Previous studies on animals have shown that the coupling of gamma activity with theta rhythm affects memory encoding and retrieval. However, it was unclear whether this neural mechanism was also important in humans. According to Professor Lluís Fuentemilla, who is also a researcher at the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL), the impact of gamma activity coupled to theta rhythm on memory in humans was unknown until now.

The Dynamics of Memory Formation group, led by Ludovico Saint Amour di Chanaz and coordinated by Lluís Fuentemilla, has deciphered the dynamics of memory in humans by analyzing the interactions between the brain waves that underlie the creation and retrieval of memories. This is the first time that this has been accomplished, and it provides new insights into the workings of the human brain.

As part of the study, the team was able to record the hippocampal activity of ten epileptic patients in collaboration with the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona and the Pitié-Salpetrière Hospital in Paris. During the experimental protocol, the patients watched a series of images depicting a real-life episode. After 24 hours, they were shown the first image of each series again and asked to recall the subsequent sequence of images. According to the results, when patients formed new memories, there was a specific pattern of oscillatory activity in the gamma band related to the theta rhythm. During the process of encoding novel memories, gamma neuronal activity was coupled to a certain phase of the theta waves, while during memory retrieval, gamma activity was coupled to the opposite phase.

Not-so-separate neurophysiological functions

The study also found that the pattern of oscillatory activity in the gamma band that was related to the theta rhythm was predictive of the memory status (whether it was being encoded or recalled) and the accuracy of the patients' responses during memory retrieval. Specifically, the stronger the pattern, the better the patients' memories were. This suggests that the pattern of oscillatory activity in the hippocampus plays a crucial role in memory formation and retrieval in humans.

Lluís Fuentemilla, a member of the Department of Cognition, Development, and Educational Psychology at the University of Barcelona, points out that people can form new memories and connect them with existing ones instantly. As a result, people often think of memory encoding and retrieval as separate functions that can work at the same time.

Lluís Fuentemilla also notes that the theta rhythm helps our brain switch between four to eight states per second, creating a dynamic interaction between the processes of encoding, integrating, and retrieving memory. With a better understanding of how humans form and retrieve memories, it will be possible to develop new treatments for people with memory difficulties and gain a better understanding of ourselves as humans, including our past and future.