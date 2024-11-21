Newswise — Diabetic eye disease is caused by high blood sugar levels from diabetes damaging the small blood vessels in the eyes and the clarity of the lens. The best prevention is yearly dilated eye exams.

Early cases can be treated with careful diabetes management, while more advanced cases may require laser treatment or surgery. There is no known cure, but medical professionals can help manage the condition to improve symptoms.

Diabetic eye disease is a term for a number of eye problems that can occur due to diabetes, including diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataracts:

Diabetic retinopathy: Damaged blood vessels in the retina can cause blurry vision, floaters, dark areas of vision, and difficulty seeing colors. In more advanced cases, new blood vessels born in the anterior part of the eye (angle of the eye) preventing the draining of the eye fluid out of the eye.

Glaucoma: If the retina has ischemia, there are new and abnormal blood vessels in the front of the eye can block the space where fluid drains from the eye.

Cataracts: The clear lens in the center of the eye becomes cloudy.

