Newswise — A West Virginia University stroke expert says new guidelines from the American Stroke Association that are designed to reduce the risk of a first stroke for patients provide a more comprehensive approach to early detection and prevention and, because of that, could lead to fewer stroke cases.

Dr. Muhammad Alvi is the medical director for the WVU School of Medicine Stroke Program. His work as a board-certified neurologist with the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute involves leading an interdisciplinary stroke team of specialists.

On Oct. 21, the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, updated its clinical recommendations.

The new guidelines state healthy lifestyle behaviors, such as good nutrition, smoking cessation and being physically active, along with routine health screenings and managing risk factors for cardiovascular disease and stroke, can help keep people from having initial strokes.

Quotes:

“As providers, we are able to recommend behavioral and healthy lifestyle changes, including medications for some patients, by reviewing a patient’s physical exam and blood tests. When we address risk factors like high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and elevated blood sugar, we can increase the likelihood of preventing a first stroke.

“Decreasing sedentary lifestyles and increasing physical activity is key to reducing the risk of stroke. Increased physical activity can help regulate blood pressure, cholesterol, inflammatory markers, insulin resistance, endothelial function and weight.

“Many adults can decrease their risk of stroke by following a Mediterranean dietary pattern. Mediterranean dietary programs focus on plant-based foods and healthy fats. Vegetables, fruits, whole grains and extra virgin olive oil play key roles in this dietary lifestyle.

“Obesity and weight continue to be a factor for many stroke patients, and this new guideline explores using FDA-approved glucagon-like protein-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist medications, like semaglutide or trizepatide, for patients with this risk factor and Type 2 diabetes.” — Dr. Muhammad Alvi, associate professor, WVU School of Medicine, medical director, WVU Stroke Program, and neurologist, WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute