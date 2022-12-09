On Dec. 8, Grammy-award-winning singer Celine Dion announced that she has stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition that is marked by stiff muscles and spasms.

For those seeking to learn more about the disorder, its symptoms and how it is treated, University of Michigan Health, Michigan Medicine, has a neurologist available:

Gary Gallagher, M.D. – a neurologist and Co-Neuromuscular Division Chief at University of Michigan Health, clinical associate professor of neurology at U-M Medical School.

Dr. Gallagher provides clinical care for patients with a variety of neuromuscular conditions, including hereditary and acquired causes of nerve and muscle disease. He has strong interest in medical trainee education and has served as the neuromuscular fellowship director since 2015. Dr. Gallagher completed neurology residency and fellowship training at the University of Michigan and has remained on faculty in the neuromuscular division.