Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – José Biller, MD, FACP, FAAN, FANA, FAHA, chair of the Loyola Medicine department of neurology and professor of neurology and neurological surgery at Loyola University Chicago's Stritch School of Medicine, has received the American Heart Association's William M. Feinberg Award for Excellence in Clinical Stroke. Dr. Biller was recognized for his exceptional achievements in stroke research during the American Stroke Association’s 2023 International Stroke Conference in Dallas. The conference is the world’s premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.

The William M. Feinberg Award for Excellence in Clinical Stroke recognizes significant contributions to the investigation and management of clinical research in stroke. Dr Biller is the recent past chief editor of the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases, past chief editor of Frontiers in Neurology, and an editorial board member and reviewer for an array of other national and international journals and publications. He has published hundreds of peer-reviewed articles and given more than 750 lectures around the world. Dr. Biller’s lecture, “Identifying Stroke Mimics, Chameleons, and Beyond: A visual overview,” will be presented at the International Stroke Conference at 11:02 a.m. CT, Friday, February 10.

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Biller's achievements and are thrilled to see him recognized by the American Heart Association," said Richard K. Freeman, MD, MBA, FACS, executive vice president and regional chief clinical officer for Loyola Medicine. "Loyola Medicine and countless patients have benefited greatly from his leadership and service to the community."

Prior to joining Loyola, Dr. Biller led Indiana University's department of neurology for nearly 10 years. Dr Biller served as Director of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) from 1994 to 2001, and President of the ABPN in 2001, and currently holds the title of Emeritus Director of the ABPN.