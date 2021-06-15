Newswise — KINGSTON, R.I. — June 15, 2021 —The University of Rhode Island has established an endowed scholarship for undergraduates in the field of neuroscience. The scholarship is named in honor of James Tim Rosaforte III ’77, an accomplished sports journalist and author well known in the world of professional golf. Rosaforte retired last year after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, following a distinguished 40-year career in newspapers and television.

“Tim is someone I am proud to know,” said Thomas M. Ryan ’75, Hon. ’99, member of the URI Board of Trustees. “He is a great friend to those who know him personally and a highly regarded figure in the golf community. This scholarship represents promise for the future of neuroscience as well as an opportunity for Tim’s many friends to show their support.”

The Tim Rosaforte III ’77 Endowed Scholarship in Neuroscience was formally announced on June 2 during the Memorial Tournament at an event hosted by champion golfer Jack Nicklaus. Rosaforte was honored with the Memorial Golf Journalism Award by CBS announcer Jim Nantz.

Rosaforte earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at URI. He made the dean’s list and played football, starting at linebacker and on special teams in his senior year.

The Rosaforte Scholarship will support students in the University of Rhode Island’s Interdisciplinary Neuroscience Program. This newly launched program develops researchers, clinicians, and entrepreneurs who investigate the physiological basis of thought and behavior. It allows students to work with faculty exploring interventions for brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, ALS, ADHD, communication disorders, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and more.

The endowed scholarship fund is receiving contributions initially from Rosaforte’s peers, family, and friends, and is open to anyone who wishes to support the cause. As with any endowed gift, all contributions will be invested with the URI endowment to grow over time, with a percentage going to the designated purpose each year in perpetuity.

From developing smart technologies for treatment to seeking interventions for substance abuse, URI neuroscience is at the forefront of an urgent global effort to advance understanding of the brain’s role in physical and mental health. URI’s comprehensive approach includes training the next generation of researchers through the undergraduate and graduate Interdisciplinary Neuroscience Program alongside cutting-edge research at the George and Anne Ryan Institute for Neuroscience.

Learn more at: urifae.org/rosaforte.