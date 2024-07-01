Newswise — Washington, DC—Today, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) announced the appointment of Charlotte E. Pineda as their new vice president of health policy and advocacy. Ms. Pineda will take over from Katie O. Orrico, JD, who served as the AANS/CNS Washington representative for nearly 39 years and was recently promoted to AANS CEO.

Ms. Pineda brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in health policy to her new role. She has spent the last eight years on Capitol Hill, most recently as health policy director for U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, MD, (Kan.) and a professional staff member on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP), including the HELP Subcommittee on Primary Health & Retirement Security. She also worked as a research assistant for former Sen. Orrin Hatch (Utah).

“The AANS and CNS have been at the forefront in advancing legislative and regulatory policies not only for neurosurgeons but also alongside their partners and coalitions across the health care stakeholder community,” said Ms. Pineda. “Medicine is at a unique crossroads at this point in time, facing myriad challenges. I am incredibly honored to lead this talented team in developing and advancing durable policy solutions that help improve patient care.”

Ms. Pineda’s extensive experience also includes positions in the U.S. House of Representatives with then-U.S. Rep. Marshall and Rep. Chris Collins (N.Y.). She began her career in government relations as an associate for the Delta Dental Plans Association and has held research and administrative roles with various organizations, including Resources for the Future and the Biotechnology Industry Organization.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charlotte Pineda as the new head of our Washington Office,” said Russell R. Lonser, MD, FAANS, chair of the AANS/CNS Washington Committee. “Her extensive background in health policy and legislative affairs, coupled with her energy, enthusiasm and strategic vision, will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for neurosurgeons and their patients. We also extend our deepest gratitude to Katie Orrico for her nearly four decades of dedicated service and leadership.”

With a track record of bipartisan collaboration, Ms. Pineda has helped advance legislation critical to neurosurgery, including streamlining prior authorization, improving the Medicare physician payment system, expanding value-based care, medical liability reform, promoting health care competition and increasing the physician workforce.

Ms. Pineda holds a master’s of public policy in science and technology from George Mason University, a business certificate in finance and marketing from Columbia University and a bachelor of arts in political science and international affairs from the University of South Florida.

The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), founded in 1931, and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS), founded in 1951, are the two largest scientific and educational associations for neurosurgical professionals in the world. These groups represent over 10,000 neurosurgeons worldwide. The AANS and the CNS jointly sponsor the Washington Committee for Neurological Surgery, which serves as the voice of neurosurgery before legislative bodies, regulatory agencies, and other health care stakeholders. Neurological surgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the entire nervous system, including the spinal column, spinal cord, brain and peripheral nerves. For more information, please visit www.aans.org, www.cns.org and www.neurosurgery.org.