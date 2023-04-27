The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) is pleased to announce the 2023-24 NREF Board of Directors.

“In April, Adam S. Arthur, MD, MPH, FAANS, will assume the chair’s role to lead the foundation as it continues to expand research and educational initiatives,” says Michael W. Groff, MD, FAANS, NREF chair. “The future success of the NREF depends upon the contributions of each and every one of us. Together, we can create opportunities for our fellow neurosurgeons and ensure the scientific discoveries and innovation of tomorrow.

The 2023-24 NREF Board of Directors includes:

NREF Chair

Adam S. Arthur, MD, MPH, FAANS

NREF Vice Chair

Charles L. Branch, Jr., MD, FAANS

NREF Secretary

Gregory J. Zipfel, MD, FAANS

Treasurer

Sepideh Amin-Hanjani, MD, FAANS

Board Member Emeritus

Jon H. Robertson, MD, FAANS

Directors

Frederick G. Barker II, MD, FAANS

Mohamad Bydon, MD, FAANS

Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS

Flagg Flanagan

James T. Rutka, MD, PhD, FAANS

Michael Y. Wang, MD, FAANS

Stacey Wolfe, MD, FAANS

Ex-Officio

Anthony L. Asher, MD, FAANS

“Our donors – individual members, industry partners and collaborating organizations – make everything possible,” says Dr. Groff. “I personally want to thank you for your support, which is even more meaningful, recognizing how difficult the last three years were for all of us. We are proud of the foundation’s accomplishments and embrace the work still to be done.”

About the NREF

The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization created in 1980 by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) to support research and education efforts that enhance and confirm the critical role neurosurgeons play in improving lives.

The NREF is dedicated to providing education to neurosurgeons at all stages of their careers, as well as funding research into new and existing neurosurgical treatments, in order to identify links between best practices and improved outcomes in patient care. Through voluntary public donations, corporate support, and donations from allied groups, the NREF supports endeavors that impact the lives of those suffering from epilepsy, stroke, brain tumors, spinal disorders, sports-related head injuries, lower back pain and Parkinson’s disease.

For more information about NREF, please visit www.nref.org.