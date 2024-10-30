Newswise — Washington, DC—Today, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) announced their support for the Medicare Patient Access and Practice Stabilization Act. Introduced by U.S. Representatives Greg Murphy, MD, (R-N.C.), Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), Mariannette Miller-Meeks, MD, (R-Iowa), Ami Bera, MD, (D-Calif.), Larry Bucshon, MD, (R-Ind.), Raul Ruiz, MD, (D-Calif.), John Joyce, MD, (R-Pa.), and Kim Schrier, MD, (D-Wash.), this legislation would protect Medicare beneficiary access to physician-led care.

Earlier this summer, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released a proposed rule for the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule issuing a 2.8% decrease to the conversion factor beginning January 1, 2025. The legislation eliminates the 2.8% decrease in the conversion factor and provides a modest update to the Medicare Economic Index for 2025.

“The AANS and the CNS appreciate legislators’ efforts to offer another solution to this longstanding problem. Congressional leadership now has a full suite of legislative solutions to address Medicare payment cuts in the short and long term,” said Russell R. Lonser, MD, FAANS, chair of the AANS/CNS Washington Committee. “We urge Congress to take action and fix the unsustainable and outdated Medicare Physician Fee Schedule.”

To read bill sponsors’ press release, click here.

###

The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), founded in 1931, and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS), founded in 1951, are the two largest scientific and educational associations for neurosurgical professionals in the world. These groups represent over 10,000 neurosurgeons worldwide. Neurological surgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the entire nervous system, including the spinal column, spinal cord, brain and peripheral nerves. For more information, please visit www.aans.org, www.cns.org and www.neurosurgery.org.