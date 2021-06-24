Newswise — Charlottesville, VA (July 1, 2021). The American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Journal of Neurosurgery Publishing Group is proud to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Neurosurgical Focus. The journal’s first issue appeared in July 1996. Neurosurgical Focus was an early entry in the club of online-only journals that have always been freely accessible to the public.

The July issue (Vol. 51, No. 1 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/51/1/neurosurg-focus.51.issue-1.xml]) presents thirteen articles and one editorial on neurosurgical management of stroke, the organization of stroke management, and applications of artificial intelligence.

Topic Editors: Elad I. Levy, Philipp Taussky, Jose E. Cohen, and Peter Kan

In this issue, the authors discuss treatments for acute ischemic stroke (such as mechanical thrombectomy with or without intravenous thrombolysis). The authors also address technological advances related to increased patient access to early stroke management and better patient outcomes.

Contents of the July issue:

“Introduction: Neurosurgical management of stroke, organization of stroke management, and artificial intelligence applications” by Elad I. Levy et al.

“Trends in acute ischemic stroke treatments and mortality in the United States from 2012 to 2018” by Sharath Kumar Anand et al.

“Access-site complications in ultrasound-guided endovascular thrombectomy: a single-institution retrospective cohort study” by Connor T. A. Brenna et al.

“Direct thrombectomy versus bridging thrombolysis with mechanical thrombectomy in middle cerebral artery stroke: a real-world analysis through National Inpatient Sample data” by Sandeep Kandregula et al.

“Mechanical thrombectomy versus intravenous thrombolysis for distal large-vessel occlusion: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies” by Muhammad Waqas et al.

“Mechanical thrombectomy in acute ischemic stroke with tandem occlusions: impact of extracranial carotid lesion etiology on endovascular management and outcome” by Valerio Da Ros et al.

“Does stroke etiology influence outcome in the posterior circulation? An analysis of 107 consecutive acute basilar occlusion thrombectomies” by Roberta K. Sefcik et al.

“Comparison of effectiveness and outcomes among different thrombectomy techniques in acute basilar artery occlusion: a dual-center experience” by Andre Monteiro et al.

“Delays in presentation and mortality among Black patients with mechanical thrombectomy after large-vessel stroke at a US hospital” by Joshua S. Catapano et al.

“Decompressive craniectomy for internal carotid artery and middle carotid artery infarctions: a long-term comparative outcome study” by Jia Xu Lim et al.

“A systematic review of next-generation point-of-care stroke diagnostic technologies” by Shane Shahrestani et al.

“Agreement of novel hemodynamic imaging parameters for the acute and chronic stages of ischemic stroke: a matched-pair cohort study” by Martina Sebök et al.

“Automated prediction of final infarct volume in patients with large-vessel occlusion acute ischemic stroke” by Rania Abdelkhaleq et al.

“Editorial: Toward reducing futile recanalization in stroke: automated prediction of final infarct volume” by Muhammad Waqas and Elad I. Levy

“Transcranial eddy current damping sensors for detection and imaging of hemorrhagic stroke: feasibility in benchtop experimentation” by Shane Shahrestani et al.

“Letter to the Editor: Gender equity in academic neurosurgery: the fight must go on” by Ariana Alejandra Chacón-Aponte et al.

Neurosurgical Focus, an online-only, monthly, peer-reviewed journal, covers a different neurosurgery-related topic in depth each month and is available free to all readers at http://www.thejns.org. Enhanced by color images and video clips, each issue constitutes a state-of-the-art "textbook chapter" in the field of neurosurgery. Neurosurgical Focus is one of six journals published by the JNS Publishing Group, the scholarly journal division of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Other peer-reviewed journals published by the JNS Publishing Group each month include Journal of Neurosurgery, Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine, Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics, Neurosurgical Focus: Video, and Journal of Neurosurgery: Case Lessons. All six journals can be accessed at www.thejns.org.

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 10,000 members worldwide. The AANS is dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurological surgery in order to provide the highest quality of neurosurgical care to the public. All active members of the AANS are certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (Neurosurgery) of Canada, or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, AC. Neurological surgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the entire nervous system including the brain, spinal column, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. For more information, visit www.AANS.org.