Newswise — Reston, VA (October 10, 2023) - The Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute has announced the release of Neiman Almanac 2.0. The Neiman Almanac is an online public resource that provides imaging-focused Medicare data back to 2004, including national and state trends in spending and utilization. The tool was originally released in 2015 to provide policy makers and health care advocates accurate information, readily accessible, to ensure that policy change and Medicare reimbursement was informed by data on the actual state of imaging use and associated cost.

The 2.0 version of the Neiman Almanac expands the tools utility for users with an interactive interface that allows any individual to evaluate Medicare imaging rates and cost overall, or separately by modality (i.e., CT, MR), a focus body region of imaging, the place of service (i.e., inpatient, outpatient), and by patient sex and race. Heat maps display differences by state across the U.S. since 2004, and charts show trends over time by modality or by state. The data sources include 100% Medicare Part B aggregated data (national trends only) and beneficiary-level data from a 5% sample file that allows more detailed reporting by state and patient demographics.

At the push of a button, users of the tool can download customized reports in multiple formats, including PowerPoint slides.

“The Neiman Almanac is a powerful tool that empowers policymakers and patient care advocates to replace fiction with facts regarding the current state and direction of Medicare spending on imaging services. The data can debunk any dated perception that imaging is a major driver of escalating health care costs,” according to Cindy Moran, Executive Vice President of Government Relations at the American College of Radiology. She continued, “We find this kind of data invaluable in our advocacy efforts, where the visual displays of trends are clear evidence that provide a solid foundation for our efforts to ensure the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services do not make cuts that compromise patient access to quality radiologic diagnostics and procedures.”

“At the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute, our mission is to provide the evidence necessary to inform policy decisions that result in the effective and efficient use of health care resources and that improve patient care,” states Elizabeth Rula, PhD, Executive Director of the Institute. “The advancements to the Neiman Almanac offer an interactive experience to users and allow them to slice-and-dice data to answer their specific questions. For example, in seconds, a report can be generated showing trends and state-level differences in CT of the head and neck in the emergency department. It is a powerful tool that helps us share the power of our rich data with the stakeholders who need the information.”

A beta version of the Neiman Almanac 2.0 is available for free at the Neiman Health Policy Institute’s website, www.neimanHPI.org/Almanac.

