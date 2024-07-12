Newswise — The July issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology includes an updated clinical guideline on focal liver lesions, which are increasingly common findings in abdominal imaging. Additional highlights include AI-assisted colonoscopy techniques, neuromodulators in IBS, and therapeutics for IBD. This month we also published articles on burnout in GI, fecal microbiota transplantation, eosinophilia, and more.

Several articles are highlighted below and access to any articles from this issue, or past issues, is available upon request. The College is also able to connect members of the press with study authors or outside experts who can comment on the articles.

ACG Clinical Guideline: Focal Liver Lesions

Frenette, et al.

This updated ACG clinical guideline on focal liver lesions provides recommendations for these increasingly common findings in abdominal imaging. Two key recommendations include the use of multiphasic contrast-enhanced imaging (MRI or CT) with late arterial, portal venous, and delayed phases for focal liver lesions of unknown etiology; and discontinuing oral contraceptives or hormone-containing IUDs in patients with hepatic adenomas.

Use of a Novel Artificial Intelligence System Leads to the Detection of Significantly Higher Number of Adenomas During Screening and Surveillance Colonoscopy: Results From a Large, Prospective, US Multicenter, Randomized Clinical Trial

Desai, et al.

In this US-based, multicenter, prospective randomized trial, the authors employed a novel AI detection system that uses real-time colorectal polyp detection enabled with the colonoscope. They found that the use of this system led to a significantly higher rate of adenomas per colonoscopy compared with conventional colonoscopy with no significant difference in withdrawal time.

Tofacitinib in Acute Severe Ulcerative Colitis (TACOS): A Randomized Controlled Trial

Singh, et al.

In a single-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial randomized adult, patients with acute severe ulcerative colitis received either tofacitinib or placebo for seven days while continuing intravenous corticosteroids. The authors found that the combination of tofacitinib and corticosteroids improved treatment responsiveness and decreased the need for rescue therapy.

