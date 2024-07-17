Newswise — An innovative AI system, the Interactive Relation Embedding Network (IRE-Net), has been developed to identify and categorize human interactions without physical contact in crowded scenes. This capability could improve public safety monitoring and facilitate social behavior analysis, including during pandemic-related social distancing efforts.

Traditional surveillance systems often focus on direct interactions in less populated settings. In contrast, IRE-Net is designed to operate effectively in complex, real-world environments where multiple individuals are present. Dr. Ruize Han, the project's corresponding researcher, states, "IRE-Net is built to overcome the shortcomings of current surveillance technologies by analyzing the dynamics of crowded scenes."

The system uses a combination of appearance and spatial information to analyze interactions. Its core technology involves a structure known as the pairwise-interactive-relation cube, along with a multi-head, multi-task module that predicts the type and context of human interactions.

Preliminary testing indicates that IRE-Net performs better than existing technologies in recognizing non-contact interactions in crowded settings, with improvements noted in reducing false positives and negatives.

IRE-Net also has potential applications in urban planning and crowd management. This technology can provide valuable insights aiding the design and management of public spaces.

Future enhancements for IRE-Net include integrating multi-camera systems to broaden its applicability across diverse environments. "We are planning to expand the system’s capabilities to include a network of cameras, enhancing our analysis of large public areas," Dr. Han explains.

This research has been published in Frontiers of Computer Science and is a collaborative work between Tianjin University and University of South Carolina. The complete study is accessible via DOI: 10.1007/s11704-023-2418-0.

Journal Link: Front. Comput. Sci 18, 185325 (2024)

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Front. Comput. Sci 18, 185325 (2024)

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Artificial Intelligence Behavioral Science Technology
KEYWORDS
AI Systems interactive application Urban Planning Sociology Public Safety Video Surveillance behavior analysis Identification Multi Mission Platform real time monitoring
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY