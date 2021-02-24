Newswise — ESSEX, NY – More than thirty years ago, college admissions expert Rick Dalton founded the nonprofit CFES Brilliant Pathways to train and become college- and career-ready. Little did he know at the time that a pandemic would blow open an opportunity gap that disproportionately affected low-income students, particularly in rural America.

Based in the rural Adirondack Region of Northern New York, CFES-Brilliant Pathways has doubled down on its commitment to train thousands of school counselors, teachers, school staff, parents, and community stakeholders throughout the nation to help students set and achieve their goals.

Dalton’s latest book, Rural America’s Pathways to College and Career: Steps for Student Success and School Improvement, explaining these efforts is now available to pre-order on Amazon.com and from publisher Routledge.com in advance of the release date on April 22, 2021.

The book includes practical tips used by educators and community members to transform rural schools. Based on research and drawing on best practices and poignant stories, Dalton shares examples of success and challenges from interviews conducted with more than 200 people who participated in CFES-Brilliant Pathways programs across the country.

By helping rural youth learn about the opportunities available and providing them with the support they need to succeed, this book serves as an actionable guide to help students in rural schools gain access to postsecondary education and training for successful careers.