Newswise — Dr. Rebecca Glazier, a professor of public affairs at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has released an engaging new book culminating a dozen years of research on the intersection of religion, politics, and community engagement in Little Rock.

Glazier’s book, “Faith and Community: How Engagement Strengthens Members, Places of Worship, and Society,” was published by Temple University Press in July. This book shows the benefits of religious people taking action in their communities.

Through more than a decade of multi-method data collection through the Little Rock Congregations Study, Glazier, who serves as director of the research project, has surveyed more than 4,000 congregants and nearly 500 clergy in Little Rock to gather opinions from members and leaders on community issues and engagement. Together with interviews and case studies, her findings indicate that active congregants are happier and more civically involved.

“The book uses qualitative and quantitative data from clergy and congregants over 12 years of research to make the case that community engagement benefits everyone,” Glazier said. “Members are happier and healthier, places of worship have warmer and more giving cultures, and society is less divided and more democratic. I’m grateful to the congregations, clergy, and community members who contributed to this research and opened up their sacred spaces to make all this possible.”

Glazier started the Little Rock Congregations Study in 2012 with a single class of students at UA Little Rock working with just five congregations in Little Rock. In 2016, they partnered with the University of Arkansas-Clinton School of Public Service, received a grant from the American Political Science Association, and expanded to work with 17 congregations.

During 2020, the Little Rock Congregations Study moved data collection online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were able to work with 35 congregations, producing personalized reports for each congregation. Altogether, more than 200 students at UA Little Rock and the Clinton School have conducted research through the Little Rock Congregations Study, all of whom are listed in the book.

The book also provides detailed case studies of real congregations in Little Rock—big and small, Black and white, Christian and Muslim—so that diverse places of worship can see different models for community engagement that might fit their interests and membership.

“‘Faith and Community’ is an excellent study of the realized mutual benefits that communities and houses of worship experience when congregations emphasize community engagement,” said Corwin Smidt, a senior research fellow at the Henry Institute for the Study of Christianity and Politics at Calvin University. “Rebecca Glazier also makes a case for how the joint endeavor of professors and students engaging in studies of their local communities can be both academically advantageous and beneficial for the community in which such educational institutions are located.”

Glazier will speak about her book during a Central Arkansas Library System Legacies and Lunch meeting Oct. 2 at noon at UA Little Rock Downtown, 333 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

People who are interested in using the Little Rock Congregations Study research surveys to learn more about their own congregations can receive the surveys for free. Visit this article or contact Glazier at [email protected] for more information.