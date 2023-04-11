Researchers from the United Kingdom, in collaboration with a pharmaceutical company based in the United States, have successfully developed a modified version of Botox that shows promising results in treating chronic pain.

Breakthrough involves a single injection of the elongated Botox, which has the potential to provide relief from pain for several months, without the risks of paralysis or addiction.

This development comes as a significant advancement in the field of chronic pain management, as current available drugs often have severe side effects that limit their effectiveness.

Newswise —

Scientists from the Universities of Sheffield, Reading, and University College London (UCL), in collaboration with US-based biopharmaceutical company Neuresta, have successfully developed a novel, elongated botulinum neurotoxin that offers a potential solution for chronic pain management without the risks of paralysis or addiction.

Chronic pain poses significant challenges for effective treatment, as currently available drugs often come with dangerous side effects. Opioids such as morphine and fentanyl, which are commonly used for short-term pain relief, are not suitable for chronic pain due to the risks of addiction, abuse, and overdose.

The recent study, published in the journal Life Science Alliance, highlights that a single injection of the engineered botulinum neurotoxin has shown long-lasting pain relief in mouse models, without any adverse effects. This promising development holds the potential for a safer and more effective approach to managing chronic pain, providing hope for improved treatment options in the future.

Led by Professor Bazbek Davletov, Chair of Biomedical Science, and Research Associate Charlotte Leese, a team of scientists from the University of Sheffield has developed an innovative approach to rebuilding Botox by utilizing elements of Clostridium botulinum. With funding from the UK Medical Research Council (MRC), the team was able to break down Botox into two separate parts and then reassemble them in an elongated configuration, similar to assembling Lego blocks, resulting in a biopharmaceutical with new properties and without toxic effects.

The conventional painkillers currently available only provide temporary relief for chronic pain and often come with unwanted side effects. This breakthrough in Botox modification holds promise for offering a more effective and safer solution for chronic pain management. Professor Davletov, from the University of Sheffield’s School of Biosciences, expressed the potential of this development to revolutionize pain management by stating, “Our innovative approach could pave the way for developing a new class of therapeutics to treat chronic pain and other conditions, providing much-needed relief to millions of people worldwide."

The researchers are optimistic that a single injection of the newly developed non-paralytic blocker at the site of pain could potentially provide relief for several months in humans, though further testing is needed to confirm its efficacy. The potential of this engineered drug to improve the quality of life for millions of people worldwide who suffer from chronic pain is promising.

As a result of the promising findings, the technology has been transferred to Neuresta, a biopharmaceutical startup company based in the US. The Neuresta team is now actively working on developing neuronal blockers customized for different neurological conditions using the innovative bonding technique. This development has opened doors for further advancements in the field of chronic pain management and other related conditions, offering hope for improved treatment options in the future.

Professor Davletov also highlighted that this new biopharmaceutical development program could potentially lead to the production of a variety of Botox-like medicines in a safer and more cost-effective manner.

Unlike current Botox and Dysport injections which primarily work by paralyzing muscles, the newly engineered botulinum biopharmaceutical acts as a non-paralyzing neuronal blocker, specifically targeting pain-linked nerves without causing muscle paralysis. This breakthrough has the potential to overcome the limitation of Botox for pain relief and pave the way for more effective and safer treatment options for chronic pain.

In collaborative preclinical studies conducted at the Universities of Sheffield, Reading, and UCL, the team demonstrated that their engineered neurotoxin is effective in reducing pain-like behavior in models of human pain. The method could potentially provide relief for chronic pain lasting as long as a single Botox injection, which typically lasts around four to five months, benefiting the estimated 20% of the population living with chronic pain.

Dr. Maria Maiaru from the University of Reading expressed the need for new options in managing chronic pain and the potential of this approach to improve the quality of life for millions of people suffering from chronic pain. This groundbreaking research opens up exciting possibilities for the development of innovative pain treatments with improved safety and efficacy.

Paper reference: New botulinum neurotoxin constructs for treatment of chronic pain

Charlotte Leese, Claire Christmas, Judit Mészáros, Stephanie Ward, Maria Maiaru, Stephen P. Hunt and Bazbek Davletov; Life Science Alliance.