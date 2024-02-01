CIHR’s Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) is launching a new five-year plan with cancer survivorship as a priority research topic. With the rate of cancer survivorship predicted to increase steadily over the next decades, survivor research will promote the Canadian healthcare system’s ability to develop specialized approaches that mitigate side effects from cancer treatments and improve the quality of survivorship.

For World Cancer Day on February 4th, ICR Scientific Director Dr. Fei-Fei Liu is available to discuss her Institute’s plan and its focus on cancer survivorship. The following CIHR-funded researcher and patient partner are also available to offer their perspective.

Lee-Hwa Tai’s work focuses on understanding the immune response to immunotherapies and cancer vaccines with the aim of creating targeted cancer therapies.