Newswise — Shortly after Jerome’s mother died of cancer, he experienced what he described as a “mental breakdown” and, before too long, found himself without a home. Taking care of his mother had drained him—both emotionally and financially.

“We lost the house,” he said. “They wanted to put her in hospice. And I told the nurse ‘No, this is hospice.’”

*Jerome, now 58, is just one of many Cleveland residents whose experience with homelessness was shaped not by a lack of opportunity, but by the deep emotional and financial toll of caregiving for loved ones. Now, a new study from Case Western Reserve University’s Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences reveals how family and relationship priorities—especially caretaking in crisis—profoundly influence the lives and decisions of those experiencing chronic homelessness.

What began as a study exploring the intersections of race and gender in chronic homelessness soon revealed a more poignant theme: the profound impact of caretaking for loved ones, said Meagan Ray-Novak, a research associate at the Mandel School’s Center on Poverty and Community Development, who led the research.

Ray-Novak discovered that the personal connections and caregiving relationships among this population play a critical role in shaping their housing and employment decisions—sometimes at the expense of personal stability.

“We found that this story is really about love and caretaking,” she said. “Many individuals in our study made sacrifices—losing homes, jobs and financial security—to take care of loved ones during moments of crisis.”

The study captured the firsthand experiences of participants, highlighting how their lives were shaped by caregiving responsibilities and personal losses.

“My mother died and I was evicted,” said *Robert, 63, also of Cleveland. “It was a legal eviction, but because I couldn’t afford the attorney, I got out of there before it went through…the court. But I was illegally locked out, (with) all my things (thrown) away. And I was pretty much on the street with nothing.”

The study involved 40 in-depth interviews with people experiencing chronic homelessness. Researchers used different methods to analyze their stories, looking for patterns that could point to larger issues in society.

Ray-Novak, also a doctoral candidate at the Mandel School, developed a theory called “relational connectedness and values-driven decision-making.” The idea was to highlight how relationships—whether with family or friends—play a major role in shaping important life choices, often with deep consequences.

Key findings include:

Prioritizing family: Many participants prioritized relationships with loved ones, even when those relationships led to personal instability, such as job-loss or eviction. Emotional connectedness was often more important than securing stable housing, according to the study.

Race and gender dynamics: The study involved a diverse sample; two-thirds were Black men. While they acknowledged systemic racism, the majority of study participants didn’t attribute their homelessness directly to their race. Women participants also reported widespread sexual exploitation in homelessness, yet gender was not seen as a primary cause of their housing instability. Ray-Novak noted that while individuals may not always connect their homelessness directly to race or gender, systems often react differently based on those identities, particularly for Black men and women.

Relational losses: 35% of respondents said the death of a parent, spouse or significant other contributed to their homelessness, and more than half identified relational breakdowns (death, separation, divorce) as key to their housing instability.

The research, she said, offers a foundation for future interventions that account for the relational and identity-based needs of individuals experiencing homelessness, potentially reshaping how services address housing insecurity.

*Not their real names, for purposes of privacy.

