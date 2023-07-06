Newswise — Highly experienced industry executive Dr Fedor Zeyer has been appointed Digital Science’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Fedor joins a newly updated Executive Team at Digital Science, which recently announced an expansion to reflect the company’s steep growth trajectory and sharp focus on AI and related technologies.

Fedor has 18 years’ experience in management and financial positions, including CFO of Clarivate’s Science business, and senior financial positions at Digital Science’s parent company, Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, as well as Holtzbrinck’s subsidiary Springer Nature and previously Macmillan Science and Education.

His experience includes board positions with Digital Science, when he was previously CFO of Holtzbrinck Digital from 2016-2018. He has rejoined Digital Science from his most recent role as Managing Director at German company VdW Bayern Treuhand, which supports and advises companies that provide sustainable and affordable housing in Bavaria.

His appointment took effect on 1 July 2023.

Fedor succeeds Larry Herb, who has been CFO with Digital Science since 2018. Larry will remain with the company for the remainder of 2023, supporting Fedor’s successful transition to the role.

Stephen Leicht, President of Digital Science, said: “We’re excited to have Fedor Zeyer return to Digital Science, bringing with him a fresh perspective on where our company has come from and where it’s now headed. I’m personally looking forward to working with him more closely again.

“I want to take a moment to pay homage to the incredible leadership we’ve received from Larry Herb since late 2018. We’ve greatly valued his skill at navigating the complex finance and tax landscapes in which Digital Science operates right across the world, and he’s been a quiet and patient guide for our senior executives. Larry has been instrumental in our success.”

Digital Science’s Executive Team now consists of:

Daniel Hook , Chief Executive

, Chief Executive Stephen Leicht , President

, President Kathy Christian , Chief Portfolio Officer

, Chief Portfolio Officer Mario Diwersy , Chief Technology Officer

, Chief Technology Officer Beth Sarabia , Chief Customer Officer

, Chief Customer Officer Fedor Zeyer , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Paula del Campo , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Alex Hodgson , Chief Sales Officer

, Chief Sales Officer Christian Herzog , Chief Product Officer

, Chief Product Officer Liam Donnelly , Chief People Officer

, Chief People Officer Alison Mitchell , Chief of Staff

, Chief of Staff Mark Sweny, General Counsel

About Digital Science

Digital Science is a technology company working to make research more efficient. We invest in, nurture and support innovative businesses and technologies that make all parts of the research process more open and effective. Our portfolio includes admired brands including Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Ripeta, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts. We believe that together, we can help researchers make a difference. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter or on LinkedIn.