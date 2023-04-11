Newswise — Beachwood and Lake County, Ohio--University Hospitals (UH) Beachwood, Lake West and TriPoint medical centers have named new Chief Nursing Officers (CNOs). Danielle Sindelar, MSN, RN, CMSRN, was named CNO of UH Beachwood and TriPoint medical centers and began her new position March 26, 2023. Anthony Stachnik, BSN, RN, CCRN, was named CNO of UH Lake West and began his new position on March 12, 2023.

Danielle served as Director of the Center of Emergency Medicine at UH Cleveland Medical Center in her previous role, and has had strategic and operational oversight for the Level I trauma center, 10-bed clinical decision unit and two freestanding EDs throughout the past five years. She was also the nurse leader for the inpatient nursing supervisors and office coordinators for adult critical care and medical/surgical areas. Along with Danielle’s operational oversight, she has worked in collaboration with the Emergency Medicine Nurse Practice Group to develop system playbooks to ensure coordinated care across the health system.

Prior to her role in Emergency Medicine, Danielle spent a decade as the Nurse Manager in the Neurological Institute’s Adult Medical/Surgical Neuro Step Down and Adult Epilepsy Monitoring Units. Throughout her nursing tenure, she also worked as a Clinical Research Nurse and Lead Magnet Project Facilitator. Danielle earned her BSN from Niagara University, an MSN from Kent State University and holds a certification in Medical Surgical Nursing (CMSRN). She currently sits on the Board for Rec2Connect, a non-profit that is dedicated to developing lifelong skills, promoting access to recreation and increasing community inclusion for people with special needs.

Anthony began his career at UH Cleveland Medical Center in 2003 as a critical care bedside nurse in the CICU and Rapid Response Team. He has served in many nursing management roles at UH over the last 13 years, most recently as Acute Care Nursing Director for inpatient floors, critical care and UH system dialysis services. He worked with UH teams to achieve strong patient experience scores and multiple awards through the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.

A graduate of Lakeland Community College, Ohio University, and the UH Leadership Institute, Anthony has benefitted throughout his nursing career from the UH clinical ladder and career-building opportunities. He has been honored by the Greater Cleveland Nurses Association twice for Faces of Care and Aspiring Nurse Leader. He is active in the community of Euclid, where he coaches baseball, serves as commissioner of the community baseball league and has been honored as Citizen of Year.

“Danielle and Anthony bring strong nursing leadership attributes to support our frontline caregivers in enhancing patient experience and quality of care,” said Ashley Carlucci, MSN, MHA, RN, CEN, Chief Nursing Officer, UH East & West Markets. “These leaders are dedicated to providing excellence in human caring through high quality interactions and by providing healthy work environments. They are also immersed in local organizations and strive to better their communities. Our UH East Market leadership team is honored to have them join us.”

Robyn Strosaker, MD, FAAP, President and COO, UH Beachwood, Lake West and TriPoint Medical Centers said, “Both of these strong nursing leaders bring a wide breadth of strategic and operational experience and a strong track record of success to our community hospitals that will help us continue to strengthen the UH health system. We look forward to this next chapter with Danielle and Anthony’s leadership in our East Market hospitals.”

